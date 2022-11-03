Already author of Dosei Mansion (here you find our review), manga recipient of the Grand Prize to the Japan Media Arts Festival of 2011, Hisae Iwaoka he also wrote and illustrated self-contained works such as White clouds, Biscuit flowers And The way of the cat. The expectation of happinessreleased last September 23 for the series Aiken from Bao Publishingis his latest masterpiece, and we at Akiba Gamers have read and reviewed it for you.

Let’s see the plot immediately: Mikumo and Yano work in the same building, she in her restaurant where she prepares and serves succulent dishes, he in a craft shop, where her specialty is stuffed animals handmade. The spirits of their ancestors hover in both shops and even these have noticed that the two young people are in love with each other, even if they have never declared each other respectively for fear of not being reciprocated. Soon, however, the events of life will put the protagonists to the test, making them understand that keeping quiet about their feelings is just a huge waste of time …

Original title: Shiawase no machi

English title: The expectation of happiness

Japanese release: 2009

Italian release: September 23, 2022

Number of volumes: 1 (single volume)

Publishing house: Bao Publishing

Genre: slice of life, sentimental

Drawings: Hisae Iwaoka

History: Hisae Iwaoka

Format: 12.6 x 18, paperback, dust jacket

Mirror yourself in the other

THE protagonists of this story are, as mentioned above, Mikumo And Yano. The two they have a lot in common, in fact they are both shy, reserved, dedicated to their profession, they put passion into what they do (even Yano often does not notice the customers who enter his shop, such is the concentration he employs in his work, as well as Mikumo who prepares food without stopping, without paying too much attention to his health), they are linked to tradition and are in love with each otherbut they are not fully convinced that they are reciprocated and, for this reason, they do not think that it is a good idea to declare themselves.

The secondary characters we meet in the course of the events are: i customers who go to the shops of the protagonists, always friendly, nice and ready to give good advice; Akari, Yano’s ex-girlfriend; the owner the building in which Mikumo carries out its activity; Goro, the greengrocer, who runs the family shop next to Mikumo, falls in love with her and tries to ask her out; the spirit of Goro’s grandfatherwho oversees the nephew, as well as those of the ancestors by Mikumo and Yanopersonified by talking plush toys in the shape of a bear and a sheep. In general we can appreciate excellent characterization of the characterswhere even those who play a marginal role they are perfectly characterized from every point of view.

One emotion after another

The strength of this josei lies in knowing how to develop the story graduallychapter after chapter, introducing us to the various characters and allowing us to get to know them gradually thanks to their actions and their thoughts. In fact, we become aware of every single emotion of the protagonists: fear, embarrassment, worry, fatigue, but also happiness, determination, respect, love, affection and so on. The mangaka deals with multiple topics with delicacy and spontaneity and first of all the importance of expressing one’s feelings, of admitting them to others, but first of all to oneself, because basically what we feel is the engine that moves our lives. In this manga there is also an enormous desire to describe the Japanese world in all its cultural tradition: we find typical foods, uses, customs and popular beliefs, all seasoned with a very strong spirit of preservation and conservation.

Simplicity does not mean neglect

Analyzing the technical side, we can admire the clean and precise stroke of the illustrationswhich go to compose extremely refined tables, which leave the audience speechless: if on the one hand the lines that go to trace the human figures are a lot simple and above all the characteristics of their faces and their bodies, clothes and accessories are marked by minimalism on the other the buildings are structured in a very detailed way, rendered from different points of view. In particular, some interiors are depicted from a top-down perspective, usually little used and for this very reason appreciated by those who observe such an original design, in all its details. It is no coincidence that Hisae Iwaoka’s works have been compared to those of AA Milnecreator of Winnie The Poohin fact, it is the immediacy and tenderness with which the scenes, dialogues and characters are rendered that distinguish the style of both.

In terms of quality-price we can also say that this manga has all the credentials: € 8.90 are slightly above average, but they are absolutely worth spending on a self-contained book like this, which in addition to being perfectly cared for in terms of the plot and the messages it wants to convey, it is also so from a purely aesthetic point of view: note the quality of the paper used (as well as the precise notes on the subject affixed by the publishing house on the back cover) and the beauty of the dust jacket, made with pastel colors, which already evokes what will be the story told, full of meaning , emotion and tradition.

To whom do we recommend Waiting for happiness?

If you love typical Japanese cuisine, stuffed animals and romantic stories, this slice of life is undoubtedly for you: what you will read will be a story made of love for neighbor and for life itself, and you will become part of a magical world where those who live are constantly accompanied and guided in their choices and actions by those who are no longer there, testifying to the fact that even death can take on a positive meaning, if seen as a continuation of a longer and deeper path than one would expect.

