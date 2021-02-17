Do you remember that a few weeks ago we told you about how an Italian food restaurant had used memes of different waifus to promote its menu on social media? In a short time it went viral, and in fact it did attract the attention of some diners.

Well, it seems that this new marketing technique still stands, at least in MexicoWell, today we will talk to you about the restaurant Otaku burgers, which from the name tells you what you can expect from this place: hamburgers and ‘many Chinese monas’.

On your page Facebook You can find all the available information, they are located in Villahermosa tabasco, and have a schedule from Monday to Saturday.

Otaku Burgers: the new viral waifus restaurant

But if you are here it is because you want to see the advertising with the waifus, we will not make you wait any longer and here we present the best images from his gallery:

Not even Luffy was spared appearing like waifus.

We don’t know if Luffy or Levi fall into the category of waifus, but surely the menu of Otaku burgers It will attract your attention with dishes like ‘las lolis’ or hamburgers like ‘la senpai’ or ‘the one that everyone wants’.

What do you think of this new advertising technique? It certainly worked for the Italian restaurant, and it seems these burgers are going the same way.

If you had the opportunity, would you go to a site with this theme? Let us know in the comments.



