The Wrangler is a modest success, but large Jeeps are only rarely seen here. That probably has something to do with European regulations and thirsty combustion engines in American SUVs. But the Jeep Wagoneer S you see above would be perfect for the Netherlands. It is electric and therefore does not suffer from strict regulations regarding CO2 emissions. Parking will become a problem in the narrow Dutch spaces. Not to mention the road tax, if it will soon apply to EVs.

Jeep will release the electric Wagoneer in the United States in the fall of this year. Later it will be the turn of other 'important markets'. Are we part of that too? Jeep tells Top Gear Netherlands that the brand cannot confirm or deny the arrival of the Wagoneer S. We strongly suspect that he will come to the Netherlands.

It is on the STLA-Large platform and gets 600 hp of power. This is good for a 0-100 time of 3.5 seconds. And just look at him. There are many sharp lines across the side that meet at the back. We like the combination of the roof spoiler, the protruding flap above the name and the bar above the rear light.

The interior of the Jeep Wagoneer S

The cabin is also impressive. What is immediately noticeable is that the dashboard largely consists of a screen that is split into four parts: a driver display, a two-part center screen and an entertainment part for the co-driver. Below the middle screen you will find a separate screen where you can apparently adjust the direction of the air vents.

A little further down you will see the gear lever. Stellantis also shows a close-up of this. Under the dial, the car brand reveals the different driving modes: Sport, Auto, Eco, Snow and Sand. The buttons on the steering wheel appear to be physical, but otherwise you are forced to use touch buttons. In addition, it would include a 19-piece speaker set from McIntosh and the panoramic roof consists of two panels as standard. More information about the electric Jeep Wagoneer S will come later.