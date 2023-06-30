It seems a paradox: the threat to Putin did not come from liberal democrats, but from the camp of more hawkish nationalists who demanded an escalation of the war. Now, after the brief and unsuccessful revolt, it is against them that the purges could be concentrated. The first to disappear from circulation is Sergei Surovikin, the “General Armageddon”, named after his brutal bombing of Syria. There he had fought alongside Wagner, of whom he was a known sympathizer. According to sources in the Russian Defense Ministry, reported by the Moscow Time, General Armageddon has been arrested, while others say that he was only held for interrogation. In the fall, Putin promoted him to head of military operations in Ukraine, then quickly demoted him. But Surovikin remained incredibly popular with hardline, pro-war military and bloggers. A community that looked favorably on the Wagner militia – in fact emerging as one of the most effective pieces of the Russian armed forces – and sympathized or was on good terms with its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. Putin made use of the Wagner to fight in Ukraine and as a counterweight to the power of the army, tolerating the excesses of Prigozhin who for months had been launching broadsides against military leaders, the hated Shoigu (defence minister) and Gerasimov (chief of staff of the armed forces), calling them corrupt, incompetent and cowards. And in the meantime Prigozhin amassed a huge following on Telegram by building the character of an anti-establishment patriot. Ruthless but in his right way of him, that he tells it like it is: in Ukraine it’s hard, the people are killed, while the children of the elites make music videos on YouTube.

After Bakhmut’s takeover, Prigozhin embarked on a public tour alongside ultra-nationalist figures who demanded total war from Putin. More effort, more mobilization to turn the conflict around. But the tsar evidently doesn’t want to or can’t do it. It would then become more difficult to maintain economic stability while preserving incomes and living standards. The more spending would produce inflation, the more taxes would hit incomes. Then it is by no means certain that by increasing military spending the desired results would be achieved.

Putin’s strategy, on the other hand, is a long-term war of attrition, convinced that Ukraine and its Western allies will be the first to yield. But when Putin finally decided to remove power from Wagner, placing it like other militias under the control of the Ministry of Defence, Prigozhin rebelled. The issue was addressed by sending the insurgent into exile and dismembering Wagner: some of its parts will be dismantled, others will survive (but far from Prigozhin).

What remains is the humiliation of a day of chaos, two cities taken without resistance by the rebels and their convoys arriving within 200 km of Moscow. But Putin will try to use the incident to strengthen the regime and eliminate its weaknesses. Reward those who are loyal and marginalize traitors, including many sympathizers of the rebel militia, “Russian patriotic fundamentalists, who asked the president to go further in the invasion of him”, writes the Financial Times.



But beyond the skirmishes between clans and factions within Putin’s circle, the Wagner phenomenon has signaled something else: an anti-elite tendency in Russian society. “This should not be confused with anti-Putin or anti-war sentiments,” political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R. Politik analysis center and Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, explained on Twitter. “People are increasingly frustrated with an inefficient, distended, and self-important elite, and either scoff at them or express silent indignation. While this trend has no immediate policy implications, it could pose a significant challenge in the future.” In essence, Prigozhin’s revolt exposed the decay of the state.

But there are also winners. Among these, the main one seems to be the Minister of Defense Shoigu, who apparently – continues Stanovaya – managed to dismantle the Wagner and to convince Putin to transfer its command under the Ministry of Defence. The other character who seems to have gained is the head of the National Guard, General Viktor Zolotov. The National Guard, a corps answerable directly to Putin, will receive tanks and heavy artillery. It should play a bigger role in the invasion of Ukraine (note that the military units of Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya’s strongman, are part of the National Guard), as well as act as a counterweight to Shoigu’s regular army.

The failed mutiny could reverberate through the Russian command structure, changing it. A prominent, usually authoritative military blogger claims that “purges” are underway among the military’s command cadres and that the Defense Ministry is currently undergoing a “crash test” of who is loyal and who is not.

Control is over the military leadership and individual unit commanders. For the traitors, the consequences will be “severe”, says Stanovaya. The undecided, “lost souls”, could be forgiven – if they repent in time. “The problem is that Putin is no longer what he used to be. He himself could be manipulated. There are influential figures who have their own agenda and may seek to eliminate their opponents.”

The other problem for Putin is that he is fighting in Ukraine. He will want to purge the army and the secret services. But in times of war he needs them.