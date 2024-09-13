Russian and Wagner flags raised in Snagost liberated from Ukrainian forces near Kursk

The flags of Russia and the private military company (PMC) Wagner were raised over the village of Stagost near Kursk, liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Footage from the village was published in a military-related Telegram– channel “Front-line bird”.

The posted photo, presumably taken by a drone camera, shows that in addition to the state flag and the Wagner banner, one of the houses also has a VDV flag. It is noted that after the village was liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the flags were raised by paratroopers of the 51st Airborne Regiment.

According to a report published by the Defense Ministry on September 12, ten settlements were liberated in the Kursk region. Among them are Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka and Snagost. Servicemen of the Sever military group took part in the battles for them. At the same time, after the liberation of Snagost, the Russian military had to repel a counterattack by Ukrainian units.

Fighting with Ukrainian units has been going on in the Kursk region since August 6 — more than a month has passed since the attack on this region. On the evening of September 10, it became known that a large-scale counteroffensive by the Russian army in the region had begun.

box#3665315