In the video, Prigozhin was wearing the “Wagner” military uniform and carrying a “Kalashnikov” rifle. In the background, a barren area, and a number of the group’s members and 3 vehicles appeared from afar.

Prigozhin said in the brief video:

“We’re working. It’s over 50 degrees Celsius, which we like.”

“The Wagner Group conducts reconnaissance and research activities, making Russia more powerful on all continents.”

“A freer Africa. Justice and happiness for African nations. We fight al-Qaeda, ISIS and other groups.”

“We are continuing with recruitment operations and continuing to carry out the tasks that we have been assigned and pledged to do.”

Prigozhin did not explicitly mention where or when the video was recorded, but in his speech he hinted that he is in Africa, where the heat is high these days and where the group, whose name resurfaced after the military coup in Niger, is active.

After a brief insurrection in Russia last June, Prigozhin left the country and has reportedly settled for some time in Belarus.

However, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko later stated that Prigozhin is not in his country, but rather in St. Petersburg, Russia, and in late July, the “Wagner” leader appeared at the Afro-Russian summit that was held in this city.

However, this appearance was short and did not last long, which prompted many international media to question his whereabouts.

It was reported that the “Wagner” leader had moved to Africa, especially after a message he posted on his “Telegram” channel, in which he confirmed that he would continue to focus his efforts on the African market.

Wagner is active in a number of African countries, most notably Central Africa and Mali.