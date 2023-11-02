WSJ: Wagner Group may provide Hezbollah with air defense systems

The United States has intelligence that the Wagner Group may provide an air defense system to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah. The Wall Street Journal reports this (WSJ) with reference to American officials.

According to the publication’s sources, we are talking about the SA-22 system. One US official said Washington had not yet confirmed the system’s dispatch but was monitoring discussions involving the group and Hezbollah. He noted that potential supplies are a serious concern for the United States.

The New York Times previously reported that the Lebanese movement is torn between maintaining its credibility as a defender of the Palestinians and fears of dragging Lebanon into a full-scale war. A Lebanese official in contact with Hezbollah said the red line for their intervention in the conflict would be the destruction of Hamas.