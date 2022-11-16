The Wagner Group used the TOS-1 Solntsepek to strike the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk

Soldiers of the Wagner Group used the TOS-1 Solntsepek flamethrower systems to strike at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported RIA News.

It is noted that this type of weapon was used in the city of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) and its suburbs for shelling the places where the Ukrainian military were based.

Earlier, the fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” announced the defeat of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Artemivsk. According to one of them, the Kiev command uses special forces and a large number of nationalist units, and due to heavy losses, the brigades were united into consolidated detachments.