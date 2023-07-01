In Italy, when years ago there was talk of the Russian troll factory (but also pro-Russian ones, because they operated by artificially pushing account-trolls in many Western countries, the USA in primis, but also the UK and Italy), many people laughed and didn’t even understand. Then it turned out that the troll factory was connected – even through proprietary channels – to the most famous group of mercenaries in the world, the Wagner Group. We began to laugh less, but it was late. On February 24, 2022, Putin and Wagner invaded Ukraine (where Wagner had already been active en plein air since the 2014 war). Now the Prigozhin troll factory closes. Like Wagner, he had also had broad branches and interests in Africa. End of an era.

Trolling will continue, foreign interference operations through the chaos machine of social media will take other forms, the chains of coordinated trolls are now many in various countries: but the most famous one is about to cease to exist. Evgheny Prigozhin dissolved his Patriot media holding. Inside which was Prighozhin’s most famous agency, RIA FAN, but there was also, in fact, the troll factory. Prigozhin, according to both Rotonda and Meduza sources, gathered the Patriot leadership in St. Petersburg and told him to leave the public arena. Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications authority, has effectively blocked and made all of its publications impossible, Kommersant said. Which means blocking, in addition to RIA FAN, Politika Segodnya, Ekonomika Segodnya, Nevskie Novosti and Narodnye Novosti.

For many years Prigozhin had denied even that the two existed, as well as denying that he was the leader of both, both of the troll empire and of Wagner. He had denied it because for interference in the 2016 US elections – which helped the election of Donald Trump – he had received an indictment, an indictment from the FBI, after the investigation by Robert Mueller. And he had always said he had nothing to do with Wagner and his hybrid and military activities in eastern Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Mali, Central Africa. But in 2022 everything had changed. Prigozhin has gradually become more arrogant and arrogant. Certainly cultivating a plan, even a political one, as we have seen, although (for now) aborted.

In July 2022, the US State Department had offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about Prigozhin in relation to “involvement in US election interference”. On September 7, 2022, Prigozhin himself turned everything upside down with a statement that caused a sensation: «Yes. We have interfered (in the US election), we are interfering and we will continue to do so. In a careful, accurate, surgical way and in our own way, as we know how to do». In the same season he admitted that he had been Wagner’s boss for years.

Thanks to the leaks of a daughter company of Roskomnadzor – the “Main Radio Frequency Center” – a document emerged that the Russian state was compiling on all of Prigozhin’s Patriot group, and was analyzed together with IStories. The regime kept a close eye on Prigozhin. Even if his trolls and the media made fun of him. «In 1981 – writes the document – Prigozhin EV received 12 years in prison for robbery within the framework of an organized group, fraud, involvement of minors in prostitution. After being paroled in 1990, he went into the restaurant business and organized a chain of retail stores.’

Its activities (media and trolls) are described thus, by the Kremlin: “A group of Russian patriotic news publications that combine media and other resources, both in Russia and abroad, that promote a pro-Russian agenda.” Address and owner companies are part of the story: «St. Petersburg, Primorsky Prospekt, 78, Lakhta Plaza business center, owned by Concord Management and Consulting, owned by E. Prigozhin». It’s just to see if it’s a finished story, or who knows.