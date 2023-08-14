Since their failed rebellion against the Kremlin in June, the group of mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin has not only ceased its operations in Ukraine, but has also been displaced from the Russian political scene by the Government of Vladimir Putin, which has punished the insurgents by sending them to Belarus and closing its physical headquarters in Moscow. For this reason, the Wagners have had to reconfigure their course and return to the place where they gained notoriety before the war: Africa.

The world had doubts about Prigozhin’s whereabouts since he was photographed leaving a Russian military headquarters taken over by mercenaries on June 24. An image that symbolically represented the failure of the insurrection against the Kremlin and that was speculated to be the final episode in the history of Wagner, the Russian paramilitary group; however, the Russia-Africa summit revived the mercenaries.

“Putin’s cook,” as Prigozhin is known, was photographed on July 27 with Dmitri Sytri, representative of the Russian state in the Central African Republic, at the Saint Petersburg hotel where the summit was being held. Local media say that both met with “representatives” of countries such as Mali, the Central African Republic and Niger, the latter in the midst of the coup that would end up overthrowing the government of Mohammed Bazoum.

Of course, Prigozhin’s eyes have fallen on the military junta that has been in power in Niger since July 26: the paramilitary leader took only two days to congratulate the coup leaders and took advantage of the moment to publicly offer his services to the new Government.

The head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group’s withdrawal from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. © Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

“What happened in Niger is nothing more than the fight of the Nigerien people against their colonizers (…) the thousands of Wagner fighters are capable of bringing order, destroying the terrorists and not allowing them to harm the local populations of these States” , Prigozhin stated in a message within his Telegram group on July 28.

On the streets of Niamey, meanwhile, rejection of France, Niger’s former metropolis, sounds almost as loud as support for Russia.

The possible incursion of Russian mercenaries in Niger does not represent an isolated event in the history of the military organization, in fact, it could be considered a return to normality in the group’s activities, since its client list includes almost exclusively African countries.

Wagner’s long history in Africa

Before its leading participation in the war in Ukraine, the main ‘modus operandi’ of the mercenary group consisted of offering its weapons, troops and ammunition to unstable governments on the African continent in exchange for exploiting the vast natural resources that these territories can offer.

Mali and the Central African Republic are two of Wagner’s main clients, which have seized numerous concessions to control gold and other mineral mines in both nations. According to estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s organization would be generating more than 1,000 million dollars annually from the gold business in the Central African Republic alone.

FILE – Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali, in Bamako, Mali, September 22, 2020. © AP

Despite how disadvantageous this deal may sound, for many governments it represents the only option to ensure their permanence from national and regional risks that could highlight, once again, the fragility of state structures on the continent.

“I need to protect the population. I need to protect the institutions of the republic. I asked everyone for help, and I had to refuse help from those who wanted to help us?” Faustin-Archange Touadéra, president of the Central African Republic, said in an interview. for NBC on June 1.

Touadéra also stressed that, before going to Wagner’s services, he approached “all his friends” for help, referring to countries like the United States or France and institutions like the UN, and yet none answered his call for help. .

In Mali, the Islamic threat has caused the presence of Russian mercenaries, at the request of the Government, to intensify in recent weeks due to the upsurge in clashes between rebel groups and the Army. The violence and instability has led the mission of the United Nations blue helmets to leave this African nation.

Through a statement published on his X account (the former Twitter), MINUSMA, the name of the United Nations mission in Mali, announced its early withdrawal from the territory due to the “deterioration of security” within the country. A situation in which the Wagner Group has been a stellar protagonist.

The MINUSMA has expedited its withdrawal from #ber due to the deteriorating security situation in the area & the high risks posed to our #BlueHelmets. It urges all concerned parties to refrain from any actions that could further complicate the operation. — MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) August 13, 2023



The representatives of the UN mission affirm that their departure from Mali was caused by an upsurge in violence between a rebel group born from the Tuareg community in the north of the country called the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) and the Malian state forces, with support from Wagner’s mercenaries. The rebels accuse Wagner of having broken a ceasefire agreed between both fronts.

Doubts about the long-term existence of the Wagner Group

Although it seems that the Wagners have made a strong return to the international arena after their failed insurrection in Moscow, many voices doubt the Kremlin’s commitment to mercenaries and speculate about the disappearance of Russia’s shadowy armed wing.

The UK Defense Ministry said that Moscow would be showing opposition in relation to the interests of the Wagner Group, which in turn would be “reducing and reconfiguring its workforce to save on salary costs at a time of financial pressure.”

In addition, the British government body pointed out that if Russia stops financing Prigozhin’s organization, Belarus could act as the new strong investor in Wagner’s accounts, a situation that would considerably reduce its capacity for action.

Within the framework of the Western blockade on Russia, Vladimir Putin is looking for commercial and political alternatives that can help the Kremlin to reaffirm its status as a world power and finance the subsistence of the Russian State, so the figure of Prigozhin once again takes on relevance for Moscow, In search of using their association to get closer to the African continent and especially, to the natural resources that exist in it.

