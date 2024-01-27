Former left-wing MP Sarah Wagenknecht, who founded the new party “Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance: for Reason and Justice (SSV), held the first party congress in Berlin on January 27. It adopted the party's program, with which it will be presented in June at the elections to the European Parliament. Among the key provisions are relations with the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which is eager to join the EU.

Sarah Wagenknecht addressed delegates, noting that society is at a turning point, and voters are gripped by “uncertainty, resentment and rage.” She criticized the increasingly unpopular government of Olaf Scholz and called for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine.

“We intend to change politics in Germany,” she is quoted as saying Financial Times.

While appealing to traditionally left-wing voters with her calls for higher minimum wages, better pensions and affordable energy, she also sought to attract voters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (ADG), which opposes economic sanctions on Russia and German support for the Kyiv regime.

“We supply them with weapons until a victory that Ukraine’s own generals no longer believe in. No to war, no to the export of weapons to war zones,” she called.

Wagenknecht also calls for the indefinite use of internal combustion engines and a return to importing oil and gas from Russia.

“Europe must become an independent player on the world stage, and not play the role of a ball in the conflict between the great powers and the US vassal. “The “military operation” in Ukraine is a bloody proxy war between NATO and Russia,” the party program says.

The West could have prevented this and put an end to the conflict, Wagenknecht’s party members emphasize. The party's program contains a lot of criticism of the EU and its current policies. The head of the CER argues that in the current constitution, “the European Union is detrimental to the European idea,” and points to the need to waive compliance with EU rules when necessary.

“The CER advocates non-compliance with EU requirements at the national level if they contradict economic common sense, social justice, peace, democracy and freedom of expression,” the portal quotes the program Tagesschau.

The party calls for imposing a “moratorium on EU enlargement”, setting uniform criteria for all countries planning to join the union.

“We reject the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia,” the document quotes TASS.

Earlier that day it was reported that the first party meeting of the “Sarah Wagenknecht Union – For Reason and Justice” (SUV) began with words of gratitude to the Red Army for the liberation of concentration camp prisoners. The speech was given by a new member of the party, writer and journalist Daniela Dan. She recalled that the horrors of Auschwitz became possible in the shadow of war, which is why today it is important to have a peace party in parliament.

On January 23, the main candidate in the European elections from the new German party “Sarah Wagenknecht Union”, ex-mayor of Düsseldorf and former member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Thomas Geisel, said that Germany should refuse military supplies to Kiev and instead initiate negotiations with Russia.

On January 19, the German Foreign Ministry reported that since the beginning of the special operation, Germany has allocated €27.8 billion to Ukraine for military and other needs. Among other things, these funds were allocated for an extensive winter assistance program, support for Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian assistance and mine clearance.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.