Glorioso is one of the oldest wine brands of Grupo Bodegas Palacio. “Garnet red color, very intense in the nose and mouth”, are its hallmarks. But glorious is also an adjective that perfectly qualifies how 2020 was for José Manuel Entrecanales and his cousin Juan Ignacio Entrecanales. The president and executive vice president of Acciona were placed at the top of the salary table with an aggregate remuneration (fixed, variable and pension) of 36.69 and 20.7 million euros, respectively. These succulent payrolls were largely due to the fact that the Acciona board decided to reward them with a bonus in kind based on the delivery of shares in this winery that their father and uncle founded in the eighties.

The remuneration harvest for the year 2020 was not, in general terms, so glorious for the top management of Spanish companies listed on the Stock Market, but it did serve to confirm an evil that already seems endemic: the huge salary gap between bosses and subordinates. In April of last year, with the COVID-19 claiming hundreds of deaths a day and the economic world in a state of shock due to global confinement, a string of presidents and CEOs promised containment in salaries. The courtyard was not for ostentation. However, the message included small print. The first caveat is the one that reminds you that it is easier to renounce a bonus when, due to the bad results that were already suspected at the time, it is known that it will not be charged because the objectives to achieve it are unattainable. In addition, this act of austerity had to be compared with the salary effort that his employees were going to have to assume. And this, over time, it has been proven that it also existed.

The directors of the listed groups earned an average of 384,467 euros in 2020, a figure that represents a 4.28% drop over the salary of a year earlier. In the case of the members of senior management, the average payroll fell by 8.45%, standing at 557,076 euros. On the other hand, in the lower echelons of the workforce, the average expenditure per employee (this item includes salary, Social Security contribution, contribution to pension and compensation) was 43,831 euros, 6.5% less.

The highest paid executives of the Ibex 35 companies (not counting ArcelorMittal, which does not provide comparable data to the rest) earned an average of 4.37 million euros in 2020. This figure is 86.3 times more than the average expenditure per employee (50,693 euros) incurred by those same companies during the past year, according to the calculations made by EL PAÍS with the information sent by the companies to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). This ratio is very similar to the salary gap of 2019 (89.5 times) and is above the 79 times of 2018.

In addition to the Entrecanales cousins, the salary ranking of the Stock Exchange includes the payrolls of José Ignacio Sánchez Galán, president of Iberdrola, who received 12.2 million; Manuel Manrique, head of Sacyr, who between salary and pension earned 8.22 million, and Ana Botín, who entered a total of 8.09 million for all concepts.

The main codes of good governance in the world, including the one promoted by the CNMV, are in favor of not being excessively concentrated in the remuneration of executives in cash salary, and suggest that companies promote flexible compensation schemes where payment in shares is also important, in order to commit the manager’s management to the long-term evolution of the company. The objective of this recommendation is to discourage a type of management that assumes excessive risks to achieve short-term objectives, but not sustainable over time. Well, in the Spanish Stock Market this message does not finish penetrating, since cash is king (cash is the boss). In fact, the cash payment accounted for 79.7% of the remuneration of the boards of the listed companies in 2020, the delivery of shares accounted for only 14.54% of the total, while the contributions to pension plans were the 3.95% and “other payments” represented 1.75%.

This last category, included in the nomenclature of the board’s remuneration report that companies must send to the stock market supervisor, is a kind of mixed bag where insurance policies, company cards, use of the corporate vehicle or medical examinations are usually included. In some cases, such as Repsol, it is the companies themselves who bear the cost of renting the homes of some of their executives. Antonio Brufau, president of the energy group, is the highest paid non-executive director in Spain, with 2.79 million euros, an amount that includes the house. Repsol justifies this payment in kind because it considers the home almost as a corporate embassy: “The company makes the residence available as a home and for the institutional representation of society,” argues Repsol in the information sent to the CNMV.

In the ninth edition of the remuneration report produced exclusively by EL PAÍS, another wage gap is once again revealed that is far from closed: gender. In the Spanish Stock Exchange there were 88 directors who received more than one million euros in 2020. Only four women were included in this select club because their presence in executive positions is still very scarce. The woman with the highest salary was Ana Botín, in fifth place on the ladder; followed by Cristina Ruiz, from Indra, in thirty-ninth place, with 2.47 million; María Dolores Dancausa, in 56th place, with 1.79 million, and María José García Beato, from Sabadell, in 67th, with a total remuneration of 1.4 million.

In the following table you can check the salaries in all listed companies.