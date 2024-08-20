Using a combination of a Microsoft Store discount code and the current discounted prices on CDKeys for Microsoft gift cards, you can net yourself substantial savings on both of Microsoft’s current gen consoles. We’ve seen this deal several months ago, but it’s pleasant to see it again, and allows you to save a fair bit on both consoles.

The principle for redeeming both of these discounts is the same – as opposed to paying for the Series X or Series S by means of a card or PayPal, you can load up Microsoft gift cards onto your account to give you a balance equal to, or as close to the amount of the console’s purchase price with the respective discount code, and pay for them that way. If you’d be paying by more normal methods, the Series X would be £321.75 and the Series S would be £178.49. However, the way to get them cheaper is through current discounts from CDKeys on Microsoft gift cards.

To break this down further – for the Series X discount, you’d need enough gift cards to have £330 on your Microsoft account balance which works out to:

14 lots of £25 cards (worth £22.49 each)

1 £5 card (worth £4.89)

So, that works out to £355 in terms of the value of those gift cards, which is as close as possible to the balance of the Series X with code EMEAAUGXSX15 at checkout. However, with the total cost of those discounted gift cards in mind, you’re actually paying £319.75, plus the extra £1.99 to make up the balance – that’s an Xbox Series £321.74.

For the Series S, it’s the same principle, but obviously less in terms of the quantity of codes:

So, that total works out to £175 in cards, which is as close to the £178.49 price as we can get when using code EMEAAUGXSS15 at checkout. However, if you take the total cost of those gift cards in mind at £157.46, and then add the extra £3.49 on top needed to get to the purchase price of the Series S, it works out that you’ve spent £160.95.

.

This might seem like a faff for both of them, but it is worth it considering what you’re getting. These may be refurb consoles, but they’re Microsoft’s own, and come with a full 12 month warranty. Reports I’ve read of people purchasing these talk about the fact they’re virtually in new condition, to provide you with peace of mind.

There’s also no getting away from the fact that you can get next-gen gaming for £161 with the Series S, which is immense value, while the Series X at £322 is an absolute steal for full-fat 4K/120fps gaming – whichever console you go for, it’s for an amazing price.