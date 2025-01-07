In 2025, the Volkswagen Polo celebrates its 50th anniversary. Since its launch in 1975, this small compact has sold more than 20 million units in six generations, establishing itself as one of the most successful models in its class.

It was born in an era of transformation for Volkswagen, after the withdrawal of the iconic Beetle. He VW Polo debuted as a perfect complement to the Golf and Passat, setting a new standard in the small car segment. The model It was built on the Audi 50 platform (3.49 meters long, it was the first small car from a German manufacturer, hitting the market in 1974), but it had a simpler design.

Audi 50, the model on which the first VW Polo was manufactured.

The Pole had the same length but It had a smaller range of engines than the Audi, with four different powers: 34, 40, 50 and 60 HPvery modest, but the car I only weighed 685 kilos. The model soon gained popularity for its functional design, efficiency and accessibility.

From the most playful point of view, the Volkswagen Polo It has become an icon in our society. He has appeared in numerous films, television series and video games. In the movie “The Fantastic Car,” the protagonist, Michael Knight, drives a modified Volkswagen Polo called KITT. It has also been used as a police car in numerous films and television series, such as “Charlie’s Angels” and “Miami Vice.”

Six generations of Polo

Throughout these five decades, Polo has evolved in each of its generations:

Pole I (1975): It was presented in society as a more austere version of the Audi 50. It quickly became a commercial success, and millions of units were sold around the world. In Spain, the Polo was manufactured by Seat, and became one of the best-selling cars in the country. In 1979 the GT version was born The car, which had a 60 HP 1.3 gasoline engine, reached 154 km/h and accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.9 seconds.

In 1975 one of the most successful urban cars on the market was born: the VW Polo.

Polo II (1981): Its size grew to 3.66 meters and its engines evolved to a sportier version that would arrive in 1987, the G40which offered a 115 HP engine. It began to be manufactured in Spain, becoming the model with the most bodies, available in three and five doors, in family versions and a sedan version.

Second generation of the VW Polo.

Pole III (1994): The third generation of the Polo was presented in 1994. The new Polo, known as Open Air (the one with the soft top that lowered electrically) had a more aerodynamic design and a more modern range of engines. Airbags and safety advances were introduced.

Third generation of the Polo.

Pole IV (2002): This new model had a more mature and sophisticated design, it had grown by 15 centimeters, providing a new body and larger tires. Regarding the range of engines, Three-cylinder engines were released, both for diesel and gasoline models.with greater power depending on the versions: 150 HP for the GTI and up to 180 HP for the Cup Edition. High comfort with systems such as ABS and power steering.

Fourth generation of the VW.

Polo V (2009): In 2009, the fifth generation of the Polo appears at the Geneva Motor Show. It stood out for having an image closer to the Volkswagen Golf. Regarding its range of engines, several versions were included: a BlueMotion with an average consumption of 3.3 l/100km and the most powerful, the Polo R WRC Street 200 hp. Digital innovations such as infotainment and assistance systems.

Fifth delivery of the VW Polo.

Pole VI (2017): The sixth generation of the Polo was presented in 2017. In 2021, a new version was released, which we know as Polo 2021and is available in our country in three finishes: Polo, Life and R-Line. The new Polo has a more elegant and sophisticated design, and a most efficient and powerful range of engines. Based on the MQB platform, it integrated advanced connectivity and premium segment features.

Sixth and current generation of the model.

On this anniversary, Volkswagen Classic will present historic Polo models throughout the year, starting at the Bremen Classic Motor Showfrom January 31 to February 2, 2025. Examples such as a Polo L Oceanic Blue from 1975 and a Polo competition from 1977 highlight the legacy of the model.