VVD members call former minister Uri Rosenthal (76) their ‘party grandfather’. If you, as an intern, employee or starting MP, need advice or have questions: you can contact him. He also comes up with tips of his own accord, and now that the new cabinet is almost there: also for Mark Rutte. He believes that all ministers and state secretaries should know whether they are fit enough before they are sworn in. They must be examined by a doctor. And immediately after being sworn in, he believes they should be questioned in the House of Representatives. Then everyone can see what they think is important, how they think, who they are.

Uri Rosenthal has known Rutte for a long time, he often speaks to him. And no, he says in a cafe on the Plein in The Hague, he is not waiting for his new people to first have to go to the doctor and also pass the House of Representatives. “He just wants to start and not have these things hanging on his cart.”

Although you are almost certain that he will get them on his cart later. Rutte III had a record of resigned ministers, eleven, three of whom due to illness or fatigue. And one, Halbe Zijlstra, through an affair before his ministry.

In the autumn Rosenthal wrote in his book If possible about the ‘spotless change of power’, neat and peaceful, to which the Netherlands has become accustomed. But that, according to him, is not self-evident at all. He sees “smoldering fire” among people “who have their backs to democratic institutions” and who think violence against the state is a good idea. In that case, he believes, as a House of Representatives you have to pay extra attention to ensure that elections are fair and free, and that the transition from one cabinet to another goes better than now – and, just to name a few, is no longer supervised by Ruttes. own officials.

Because you cannot call it spotless if a formation leads to serious fights and lasts 272 days.

It may seem like a small thing, says Rosenthal, if you have better research done on ministers and state secretaries and therefore also see whether they are healthy, but that can also help to gain a little more authority and trust as a national government. “You avoid risks.”

In his own conversation with Rutte before he became Minister of Foreign Affairs, in 2010, he was asked whether there was anything that could bother him as a minister. “He asked that corpse-in-the-closet question with a laugh, almost embarrassed.” The AIVD screens upcoming ministers and Rosenthal also experienced AIVD officers visiting him with questions about candidates he knew. “They wanted to hear what kind of person it was. They meant: is he cheating, is he drinking too much, is he sniffing?”

And yes, what do you know, as AIVD? “I always said: I haven’t seen it, but I can’t guarantee anything.”