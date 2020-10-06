In Saint-Martin-Vésubie, after the passage of the storm Alex, on October 5, 2020. More than thirty houses are on the edge of the precipice. (FARIDA NOUAR / FRANCE-INFO)

After the extraordinary floods in the Alpes-Maritimes, several villages in the Roya Valley find themselves, still today, cut off from the world. And without water, electricity or roads, residents are struggling even more to recover from this disaster.

In 2019, the France was ranked 15th among the most vulnerable countries to the extreme weather events of the past 20 years. This ranking is calculated every year by the association Germanwatch, over 180 countries. It is based in particular on the forecast models of international climate experts.

Among these extreme climatic events there are heat waves, storms and Mediterranean episodes such as the one we have just experienced in the South-East. For researchers, the rapid sequence of these climatic hazards is our main problem.

Rain levels are increasing (we are talking about strong episodes from 200 mm of water), on dry soils like here in the Alpes-Maritimes. Flash floods also lift rivers from their beds and take lives, homes, and water, electricity and transportation networks. If these episodes have not been more frequent since the 1960s according to Meteo France, on the other hand, they are more intense, by 20%.

Alex is a very early storm in the season, but also very violent. 500 mm of water fell in 24 hours in the Vésubie valley, even though it had not rained for three months. If the weather episode has passed, the disaster continues with disaster victims who find themselves without heating, without water. These residents, who become like climate refugees, are stranded in the area when the road is cut.

It is not known precisely how many kilometers of roads are at risk, but several research institutes like theNational Observatory of Global Warming, or the public institute of Cerema, looked into the issue. They estimate that nearly 20,000 km of roads, 355 km of motorway and 1,900 km of railroads are threatened by the rise of one meter in sea level within 80 years. Nearly 200,000 municipal bridges could also be weakened by the sudden rise in river flow.

So, should we bury the power lines? For underground networks like water, gas or electricity, landfill is a solution as a problem in the event of landslide or flood. Enedis buried roughly half of the distribution network to cope with storms and snow. But even then the network can get washed away by flooding. For high-voltage lines, RTE chose to reinforce the pylons after the 1999 storm rather than bury the lines. The development of autonomous means of production is also a solution envisaged to better manage crises, and bring back light more quickly after the disaster.