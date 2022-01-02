The cycling world faces once again the fear of the suspension of races due to the coronavirus and, this time, the event affected is the Vuelta a San Juan, scheduled from January 30 to February 6 in Argentina.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the organizers of the Argentine race will announce this Monday the suspension of the 2022 edition because of the current situation. We will have to wait to find out if the organizers are looking for a new date on the calendar or if they decide to cancel the race until 2023. In this way, the Vuelta a San Juan joins the decision taken by two UCI World Tour races, the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race, which will not be held this year either.

The non-celebration of the Vuelta a San Juan from next January 30 reIt has a very relevant impact on the calendar of the great figures of the peloton for 2022, since cyclists of the stature of Remco Evenepoel, Peter Sagan, Richard Carapaz, Elia Viviani or Chris Froome, among others, had planned to inaugurate their calendar in the Argentine race and now they will have to look for another test to give their first pedaling in competition in 2022 to take shape in front of their great objectives for the season.