The Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia-Banco Sabadell Grand Prize, which this year celebrates its 41st edition, will finally be held on Sunday 23 May and will have only one day and not two, as has been the case in recent seasons. In addition, it will agree on dates with the Giro d’Italia, with which some cyclists who had planned to participate in the Murcian round will fall from the final poster.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has released the calendar dates after a good number of races have been postponed at the start of the course, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Club Murciano Organizador de Carreras Ciclistas, which is responsible for this round, wanted the test to be held for two days, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 May. It should be remembered that the dates initially planned for the Vuelta a Murcia were Friday 12 and Saturday 13 February. The event had to be postponed due to the poor epidemiological situation at that time in the Region of Murcia.

But the UCI, when it comes to squaring the entire calendar for this 2021, has granted the Murcian race a single date: Sunday, May 23, so it will be necessary to settle for a single stage. More than a lap, therefore, what we will see this year on the roads of Murcia will be a kind of classic.

Poster in the air



The Murcian round had confirmed for February the presence of 16 of the 19 teams that make up the highest category, the Word Tour, among which were the UAE Team Emirates of the last winner of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogaçar; the Deceuninck-Quick Step, by world champion Julian Alaphilippe; Chris Froome’s Israel Startup Nation, Astana with Luis León, German Bora, Cofidis with Rubén Fernández or Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar. Now we have to negotiate again with the teams and confirm those participations for the new date.