Forecasts of heavy rains today in the Region of Murcia have altered the schedule of the 41 Vuelta a Murcia, which has advanced the start by two hours to try to avoid the announced storm as much as possible. Thus, the departure from Los Alcázares, which was scheduled for 2:00 p.m., has been brought forward at 11:45, while the arrival in Alcantarilla is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The edition of this year’s Murcian round, which should have been played in February and was delayed due to “the serious situation” of the pandemic, is played today with fifteen teams on the starting line and with Alejandro Valverde as the great favorite. The 41-year-old Movistar rider has the possibility of achieving his sixth victory on his land. It would also achieve this in an edition that will be broadcast internationally by Eurosport.

Valverde will find a route “very suitable” for his conditions, according to a spokesman for the event’s organizing committee, which returns to the one-day classic format and will have a route of 192.4 kilometers.

Valverde, the best classic rider in the history of Spanish cycling, showed in April that at 41 years old he is fit. Fifth in the Amstel Gold Race, third in the Walloon Arrow and fourth in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, he completed the triptych of the Ardennes with good marks.

He is the great favorite to win the Murcian test, a triumph he has achieved five times [2004, 2007, 2008, 2014 y 2017]. This route that conforms to the conditions of the Movistar corridor, according to the organizers, cannot be made known to the public for safety reasons, due to sanitary regulations, to avoid the crowding of people, both at the start and at the arrival, as well as in the sections likely to attract excess public.

Alejandro Valverde will have a rival who can complicate things a lot. This is the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff, from the powerful UAE Team Emirates, a reliable cyclist in one-day races, and who stands out for his speed in sprint finishes. In his record, among other triumphs, there are four stages of the Tour, a Milan-San Remo and a Tour of Flanders.