This Thursday the presentation ceremony of thea Vuelta a Madrid MTB Non Stop in Villanueva del Pardillo. The Plaza Mayor of the municipality has been the place chosen by the City Council of this Madrid town, MSO Events and the Madrid Cycling Federation, who are organizers of this cycling event that will be held from tomorrow until Sunday.

Words of thanks among the organizers

First, the president of the FMC spoke, Jose Vicioso, who has explained how the idea of ​​holding a test of this caliber was raised. Next, the MSO Events manager, Ruben Centoira, which highlighted the great effort to organize this test. In addition, he has detailed the route of a test that will have ten stages without rest.

The mayor of Villanueva del Pardillo, Eduardo Fernandez Navarro, has also taken the floor and has emphasized the commitment that the municipality and its council make for sport. Also, the councilor for Sports of the town has also joined in the thanks and has stressed the importance of this place being the epicenter of the national mountain bike for three days. Finally, the biker professional, Victor Manuel Fernandez, joined the previous speeches.

Eduardo Fdez. Navarro, mayor of Villanueva del Pardillo.

It will travel through several locations in the Sierra Madrileña

The Vuelta a Madrid MTB Non Stop will start this Friday at 9:00 a.m. to end on Sunday, September 6, at 6:00 p.m. During the same two hundred participants will travel individually or in teams 700 kilometers in which they will save more than 11,000 meters of unevenness. The main towns they will pass through are Robledo de Chavela, Cenicientos, Villa del Prado, Seville La Nueva, Ciempozuelos, Estremera, Anchuelo, Torrelaguna and Miraflores de la Sierra.

He AS newspaper is one of the sponsors of this event, along with Teledeporte, Bee Hi Hispamiel Nutrition, Mammoth, Jarmauto, Vía Pecuaria, Techbike Academy and Rotor. Along with them, Cactus, who is the main sponsor of the event.