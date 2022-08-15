The Vuelta a Colombia Femenina culminated with a curious marriage proposal: video

From August 9 to 14, Colombia experienced an important sports event: Women’s Tour of Colombia. In total, 29 teams and 157 national and foreign runners participated.

The winner of the competition was the Colombian cyclist Diana Carolina Peñuela, of the ADN Pro Cycling team, who had a great performance throughout the race, not in vain was she victorious in five consecutive stages.

The final stage was a 90-kilometer circuit through the streets of Bucaramanga, a city in which a curious moment was experienced: at the beginning of the competition a man proposed to his girlfriend.

The mayor of the city, Juan Carlos Cárdenas, witnessed the moving moment, which he shared on his Twitter account: “We even had a marriage proposal in the final of the Vuelta Colombia Femenina 2022“, he highlighted.

Before the last stage of the Vuelta began, the commentator for the event called a couple to the starting line, where a man got down on one knee to propose to his partner in front of hundreds of spectators.

The woman said yes and the cyclists, the mayor and all those present joined in loud applause to celebrate the future spouses.

In social networks, the innovative proposal was cataloged as very romantic for some, while others highlighted that it was an awkward moment.

