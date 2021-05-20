From this Thursday 20 until Sunday, May 23, Bizkaia-Durango will compete in the second international edition of the Vuelta a Burgos, that this season opens the WorldTour category on the UCI calendar. This is the sixth women’s edition in the history of the race, but it will be special for being of the highest category. There will be no bonuses.

Three high finishes will be the scene of a four-stage race and great toughness, with goals in Sargentes de la Lora (Thursday, 3rd category), Villarcayo (Friday, a favorable setting for getaways or for the peloton), Ojo Guareña (Saturday, 3rd category) and the expected Lagunas de Neila (Sunday, special category), as pointed out by the web CanalCiclismo.com. In total, 433 kilometers in four stages.

In the Burgos event Bizkaia-Durango will compete with Sandra Alonso, Ariana Gilabert, Lucía González, Lizzie Holden and Lydia Iglesias. It may not be from the Mer Carmona game, who suffered a hard fall yesterday at the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria and has an olecranon fracture and rib contusions that will take her off the roads for a while. The end of the stage can be seen live on Eurosport / GCN, Teledeporte, CyLTV and TV3. All stages will end around 3:45 p.m.

