Derby between Ducatis

The list of presentations of the Ducatisti teams in view of the new MotoGP season continues. After the events organized by Gresini team and from official Borgo Panigale teamtoday was team day Pertamina Enduro VR46.

The team owned by Valentino Rossi – and who has in Marco Bezzecchithird in the final World Championship standings last season, its spearhead – showed the world the new colors of GP23 which will be given to the team's two drivers.

New colors

In addition to the very confirmed Bez, he will also take to the track with the Italian team Fabio Di Giannantonio'migrated' to VR46 from the Gresini team, where he had to make room for Marc Marquez.

In terms of colour, there is a clear change in stylistic register compared to 2023, with a clear prevalence of whiteof the fluo yellow and – on the hulls – the predictable 'splashes' of red to pay homage to the sponsor Pertamina.