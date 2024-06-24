There Voyager 1 probe of NASA is back to being fully operational and all four instruments on board have resumed transmitting data from interstellar space to Earth. This probe, currently about 24 billion kilometers from Earth, this year celebrates 47 years of activity together with its twin, Voyager 2. These spacecraft are the longest-lived and the furthest from home in NASA’s history.

After a problem reported on November 14, 2023 with a memory chip in one of the computers, which caused incomprehensible messages, the Voyager engineering team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory managed to partially resolve the problem. Last Aprilthey rewrote the software to avoid using the faulty chip, thus restoring communications with the probe.

Voyager 1 goes back to transmitting

The May 19th, a command was transmitted to Voyager 1 to resume sending scientific data: two of the four instruments responded immediately, while the other two required additional work. Fortunately, the efforts paid off and now all the tools are operational again.

Further small adjustments will be necessary to resolve all consequences of the initial failure. Engineers will have to resynchronize the timing software of the three onboard computers and maintain the digital recorder, which keeps track of some data sent to Earth twice a year.

Voyager 1 and its twin Voyager 2 will continue to travel in interstellar space, with the aim of extending their operational life until at least 2035, when Voyager 1 will be about 30 billion kilometers from Earth.

This extraordinary mission offers us valuable scientific data and continues to push the boundaries of our understanding of the cosmos. Interested in learning more about the other discoveries of the Voyager probes?