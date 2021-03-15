The first milestones of Argentine rock were records that made history and they became true classics of a musical (and cultural) movement full of originality, inspiration, strength and overflowing talent. Even today they continue to be heard and sung, periodically rediscovered by one generation and another, for example the successful recordings of Los Gatos, the debuts of Almendra and Manal, the urban protest of Moris and the fusion proposed by Arco Iris.

But there is a work that came out almost exactly 50 years ago that stood out for his daring and an artistic quality that silenced anyone wanting to be a detractor, which surely were many. Is about The Bibleby Vox Dei; nothing less than a conceptual proposal based on the Holy Scriptures, with songs about Genesis, Moses, the prophecies, David and Goliath, Christ and even the Apocalypse.

Released as a double vinyl and recorded on a four channel machine with half-inch tapes, the million dollar question is how they came to embark on such madness, in a country with a military dictatorship and a Church that enjoyed enormous power and influence.

Vox Dei, the band with its first formation: Rubén Basoalto, Willy Quiroga, Ricardo Soulé and Juan Carlos “Yodi” Godoy, who shaped “La Biblia”.

Vox Dei was a popular group, a quartet made up of Ricardo Soulé, Willy Quiroga, Juan Carlos Godoy and Rubén Basoalto, who had stood out with singles such as Bitter sugar Y Present, in addition to his first album, all released under the independent label Mandioca, the same one that had Manal and Moris in its ranks.

However, nothing made it possible to guess that they would enter the land opened by The Who in May 1969 with his opera-rock Tommy, or that they almost coincided with the album that in October 1970 brought the songs of the musical future Jesus Christ Superstar.

In the first reports of that time, when trying to reconstruct the history behind such a project, Willy remembered a collective trip where Ricardo anticipated that he had an idea but that it seemed too crazy, and he did not release a pledge. Willy insisted until he found out that it was about singing The BibleWhich seemed like a genius to him, and that same day they saw some letter sketches together.

Taking into account, that must have been the end of 1969, because many times they said that all the work prior to the recording took almost a year and a half. In fact, in the first BA Rock (November ’70) played instrumentally a passage of the theme Genesis, the first they composed.

Ricardo Soulé had the idea, and his colleagues joined an initiative that took more than 150 hours of recording, something unprecedented for the time.

“In my interpretation of the texts,” Ricardo Soulé told Pelo magazine before the album was released- I make Jesus Christ speak as the son of man. I am angry that Jesus has been viewed as something supernatural. He was just magnificent as a man. “

According to Godoy, just as the first album was largely composed at Soulé’s house, The Bible It was made in different houses, including that of Basoalto’s parents, in Lanús, where there was a period of long trials with a Geloso etcher that allowed to record up to six hours of tape. And he said that, unusually, David and Goliat (house name of The wars) arose in the filmmaker’s department Leopoldo Torres Nilsson, where they were with their producers Jorge Alvarez and Pedro Pujó, after a long day of recording. “It was composed until the last day,” he assured.

The recording was made in the TNT studios, although the work of strings and orchestra of 50 musicians was recorded at Phonal, with arrangements by Roberto Lar, who was hired especially to enhance a theme and chose the first section of Christ, composed by Godoy for his mother. Total, they used more than 150 hours of recording, a huge figure for the time. As an anecdote, Basoalto used an incredible Ludwig drum kit lent to him by Oscar Moro, and in The wars Willy used a coveted Marshall kit loaned him by Emilio Del Guercio.

For his part, the producer Jorge Alvarez confessed his intentions when supporting this work: “At Mandioca we had several ideas to work on a serious level, which would allow us to do a disk that was exportable. I was working with Father Mugica and Roberto Lar in the making of a work called Third world mass, but it was too folkloric and passed into the hands of the Argentine Vocal Group. Then we thought about doing a rock-opera based on the novel One hundred years of loneliness, by Gabriel García Márquez, but he replied that he did not give his authorization. Then came this idea from Vox Dei ”.

In those days, the producer was about to go bankrupta with his famous book publisher Jorge Álvarez Ediciones and could not pay for the recordings, so missed editing because the Disc Jockey company took over the debts and kept the record. In fact, The Bible It was not completely finished and they still sent it to print, although the last topicApocalypse) I still didn’t have the lyrics and it was like a zapada. Decades later, they were showing their complete form live.

The universally accepted release date of The Bible is March 15, 1971, although Ricardo Soulé once said that he believes it was in April because they wanted to launch it at Easter. The specific thing is that the presentation took place on Mondays in July at the Presidente Alvear Theater, at 8:30 pm, a “central time” quite unusual for local rock.

At that height Juan Carlos Godoy was gone, who left Vox Dei after a silent internal crisis, and Nacho Smilari (ex-La Barra de Chocolate) entered as a replacement. The rehearsals were in a fifth, and they had a new series of instruments, costumes and equipment bought in New York by Pedro Pujó and Mónica Sokolovsky, the same from the famous clothing brand Sathya.

By the time “The Bible” hit the streets, Vox Dei was already a trio, without Godoy, who had left the group after a crisis among its members.

The concerts were sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, and the first edition of the album included a brochure with texts by a castrens prieste, because Alvarez thought that the work could bring controversy and sought the approval of the Church.

So, the band met in the Archdiocese with Monsignor Giacelli, who gave the go-ahead and told Soulé: “It would have taken me three hours to explain what God is and you, just with a syllogism, you got it.” He was referring to the famous beginning of the album: “When everything was Nothing, the beginning was nothing. He was the Beginning and out of Nothing he made light ”.

Look also



IS