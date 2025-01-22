The Vox councilor of Elche affirms that trans women “are not women” and the opposition demands responsibilities for transphobia

The Councilor for Children, Family and Seniors of Elche, Aurora Rodil (Vox) stated last week in an interview on local television that trans women “are not women.” This expression has raised the indignation of the opposition and leftist formations in the Alicante city and has even reached the Congress of Deputies.

The PSPV spokesperson, Héctor Díez, stated that they are “intolerable statements,” pointing out that “Elche has always been tolerant and respectful of diversity, and Mrs. Rodil is very far from tolerance.” Díez emphasizes that “their objective is always the weakest, those people who are most discriminated against in society, and within women it is the group of trans women.”

Given this situation, the socialists have registered the request for Councilor Rodil to give explanations for her “intolerable demonstrations.” On the other hand, Héctor Díez pointed out that “it is unacceptable that Mayor Pablo Ruz Villanueva (PP) allows a member of his government to constantly despise LGTBI people” and requests that, “as a person who reported a homophobic attack, he reprimands the councilor for his behavior.”

From Compromís Esther Díez it has been explained that an interpretation has been registered for Rodil for the next plenary session so that he can provide explanations for the statements that are “a new chapter in this argument of hatred against the LGTBIQ+ collective.” In addition, Díez has also accused Mayor Ruz of “complicity” because he has not condemned the demonstrations of the Vox spokesperson, “and has even eliminated subsidies from municipal budgets in this area.” However, Compromís points out that “it is very important not to normalize this type of speech, which is to blame and demonize the LGTBIQ+ group and then justify the attacks against these people.”

The issue has also reached the Congress of Deputies where Sumar has asked the General Directorate of Equality about whether it is going to carry out some type of investigation or legal action against Rodil.

“It’s not offensive”

In another interview on the same channel, Aurora Rodil gave explanations for her words, but not to backtrack or qualify them, but to further influence her position.

Thus, the far-right councilor has stated that “we do not reject trans people, as long as they do not harm others.” Furthermore, he assures that he is not going to retract it because “it is not offensive to anyone, they are just philosophical ideas.”

He adds that the controversy has been generated by “the ultra-left” and that “that means that I will be doing something good,” and affirms that it is a controversy with a “petty and sectarian aspect,” but that “I believe in the intelligence of the people.”

The mayor of Elche of the PP blames the left for a “homophobic attack” but refuses to condemn the attacks on the LGTBI group

Regarding whether he has spoken with the mayor and government partner, Pablo Ruz, he stated that “I don’t have to talk to the mayor.”