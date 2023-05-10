Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12:55 p.m.



The departure of the two current Vox councilors in Orihuela, or at least one of them, has been anything but peaceful. The Official Gazette of the Province published the list two weeks ago and confirmed what had already been suspected in the gossip of the City Council: the decision to do without its two current councilors, José Manuel García Escolano and Asunción Aniorte. The latter, after deregistering as a member of the ranks of those of Abascal, has launched a statement with very serious accusations against his party, including one already reproduced in other places in Spain: the attempts of the party apparatus to centralize in Madrid the assignments of their party groups in regional parliaments and city councils.

Aniorte defends that, through an email, he received Vox’s proposal to sign an agreement to carry out said assignment, but he defends that he never accepted it. “As consideration for the aforementioned services, Vox would issue the corresponding invoice,” the current councilor abounds. “If I can boast of something, it is not having touched a penny of said allocation, all the expenses during these four years of the Legislature (printing ink, folios, stationery, internet, etc.) have been on my account.”

After his departure, Aniorte has not minced words to charge against what until a week ago was his party, which now does not hesitate to label that of “the plug and the cronyism.” A training that, he says, is presented to the municipalities without a local program “either because it is the same for all of Spain, or because they have no idea of ​​the real needs of Orihuela.”

Even so, Aniorte acknowledges, he intones the ‘mea culpa’: “I have to admit that I have not strictly followed the party’s guidelines.” Above all, he describes, when he has been proposed to take institutional declarations of a markedly ideological nature to plenary session, «because he considered that they were not necessary, or when, for example, I voted in favor of naming Joan Manuel Serrat as an adoptive son. For me, and this is how I have shown it these four years, interest in Orihuela has always prevailed, and never political interest.

Regarding the list of the general and current deputy Manuel Mestre, he assures that the provincial executive of the party, in the first instance, promised him that he would not be the one to prepare the Vox sheet for this 28-M. “It has become clear to us that the president in Alicante does not command anything, or, in general, she does not know how to command.”

On the contrary, it confirms that the current VOX candidate in Orihuela has been hitchhiking from Madrid as “a dignified exit” to his ephemeral passage through the Carrera de San Jerónimo. “This has not been the right exit, at least for Orihuela,” Aniorte insists.

«I remember when at the beginning of 2019 Mr. Mestre approached an information table and told us that we had to make way for youth, that it was time to give young people a chance. A couple of months later we learned from Mrs. Ana Vega that Mr. Mestre had imposed his young nephew as a candidate in the 2019 elections, and in the words of Mrs. Vega “enduring his threats” because he was going to be a national deputy “. details in reference to his classmate in this legislature, José Manuel García Escolano.

Once again, he says, the lieutenant general of the Air Force would have returned to “impose a list and plug a family member back in.” «I have seen in person how he is the Vox Orihuela candidate when he is told something that he does not like, loud, misogynistic and a liar, and I do not consent to being yelled at either. Mr. Mestre is right when he says that I am not a match on his list. A list with people who until 2 or 3 months ago no one knew were on VOX, have never approached an information table, and have never appreciated or respected the enormous work that others of us have done for four long years, ”he criticizes harshly.

In this sense, he defends that Mestre would have spread lies about his person. «That gentleman says that I have commented to the PP and PSOE councilors things to create confusion among the members or supporters, and that said Councilors have said it with a certain sarcasm. That is not true, nor that I want to go to Alicante, or Valencia».

Aniorte also reveals that supposedly Mestre would not have told that the previous coordinator denounced him before the Guarantees Committee, “for not complying with the party’s statutes, for breaking the rules that others had to comply with, or that he can’t see me because at the request of the provincial committee I made a report that he did not like ».

Aniorte also acknowledges that, before Mestre, she already drew up a list at the request of the area coordinator and behind the back of the current Vox candidate for mayor of Orihuela. «List that we were sure that the candidate was not going to admit, because he has never liked the first two people on that list, I don’t know if because they were not so young, or so old, or perhaps because they did our job well. In addition, Mrs. Vega was warned that no one on that list supported Mr. Mestre ».

The mayor assures that after her “there are many affiliates and supporters disappointed with said party, and we think that it is no longer the political formation that, almost five years ago, excited and motivated us.” She also says that there are many Oriolanos who have asked her to clarify what has happened and “what this man or the” palmeros “of him have said about me.” She also clarifies that “she has never” met with Mestre “and he never told me to go on his list either, I imagine I would know the answer. I have not looked for an armchair either, and not because they did not offer it to me ».