Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 4:22 p.m.



| Updated 4:36 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Vox wants to take the Orihuela City Council and make a “radical change” in it through “two very simple tools: honesty and management capacity.” This is how the candidate for mayor, current deputy in Congress and lieutenant general of the Air Force, Manuel Mestre, defined the project with which he intends to disembark from Congress to swell the presence of those of Abascal in plenary session of the Palace of the Marqués de Arneva.

In his proposal for Orihuela, Mestre used his campaign slogan, ‘Take care of yours’, as the central axis to deal with the family, the right to property, the economy and education. Regarding the former, he assured that Vox is the party that champions the values ​​of defending the family and private property, a right of the latter that, he said, the Government “wants to take away from us.” “They have passed a law in which the constitutional right to private property is diluted to the point that a man who claims to be in a precarious situation can enter and can throw you out.”

In the economic chapter, Mestre advocated a lowering of all taxes. “Vox will make a radical cut in municipal taxes and fees”.









Regarding education, he spoke of setting up more nurseries, fighting against “linguistic imposition” and he was opposed to sexual education at school. “We don’t want Irene Montero to get into our schools to teach our children how they have to stick their fingers up their ass.”

Mestre also advocated, in the presence of the Vox candidate in Torrevieja, Salvador Ruso, for “making commonwealth” and for both cities to press for better infrastructures. “It is almost heavy to talk about the connection with the coast,” he launched while criticizing the Generalitat’s project for the unfolding of the CV-95 “based on putting roundabouts.” In its place, the military advocated putting a tram that articulates the coast of Vega Baja.

In sports, he described the Ciudad Deportiva project as a plan orchestrated by José Aix and Ciudadanos to which the mayoress, Carolina Gracia (PSOE), only attends as an “opening act”.

Related News



Regarding water, Mestre criticized “the joke” of the Hydrographic Confederation, which “has not done anything” in terms of infrastructure since the Dana “and now they want to convince us of ecological flows. Clean the waters of Madrid and Toledo and then tell me about the ecological flow », he launched with contempt.

The Segura river, he criticized, is no longer studied in schools. «We have it full of reeds and dead ducks. The city lives with its back to the river. And in that sense, his proposal was striking. “If I were a millionaire, I would invest in a theme park with the river as the protagonist.”

“Orihuela is Sarajevo”



Mestre observes that, after this legislature, “Vega Baja is Bosnia and Orihuela is Sarajevo.” “We have a history in our City Hall of a lot of negative news. Of the last mayors, four of them have been charged and one has gone to jail. Currently there are two councilors charged and a head of the list with an open oral trial and he will surely have to sit on the bench », he summarized.

«I remember when I was stationed abroad that these news would come out and I had colleagues who, when they read it, would come up to me and say: ‘Look at your town.’ It was very sad,” the general recalled. “We do not have a new General Plan, nor budgets nor large infrastructures…”, he lamented.









Orihuela, he recounted, is now “a deteriorated city.” «When I was young, we used to pass by Calle Mayor and it was full of noise. Today we have an old town full of vacant lots downtown, with rats, trash and grass. You who live from day to day do not realize it, but those who visit us do realize it, “he warned.

For all this, he assured, is why he and his list have decided to “take a step forward.” «Vox represents that radical change of what Orihuela has to be. It is not about lowering a municipal tax by one tenth or putting up a lamppost, it is about a 180 degree change, which goes to the deepest », he stressed.

Bureaucracy and plugging



The Consistory, according to Mestre, cries out for more “honesty” and “management capacity.” “It cannot be that the second company with the most employees in Orihuela is the City Council.” An institution that, in addition, observes ineffective in the bureaucratic. “Go ask for a building permit, go register or make an IVI settlement,” he appealed to those present.









Along with this supposed administrative slowness, Mestre advocated ending the other evil that in his opinion afflicts the Consistory: plugging and vote buying. «How many times have we heard: ‘Put my son in the City Council and you know you have my vote’? How many times have you heard the local mayor say: ‘Put me some concrete here and I’ll give you my vote’?

Related News



A caciquil practice that, he criticized, has become frequent among the rest of the political formations. “How many votes do some formations achieve, specifically some with roots deep in the districts, with personal favors that only benefit some people and not the people in general?”, the tone rose.

For Mestre, the parties that until now have had representation in the City Council have dedicated themselves to deceiving. «There was a sign for Aix and Mazón and both said that now the change is coming. But we have been waiting for the change for 40 years. Who are you trying to deceive?” the soldier snapped.

Against this vision, Mestre presented himself to the electorate as a “normal and ordinary” citizen of La Murada without the need to enter politics, but who was obliged to do so. “I was enjoying my pension, I lived well on my sofa watching TV until I saw a man who blew his nose with the Spanish flag,” he confessed.