The electoral colleges of Argentina are ready this Sunday, August 13, for the primary elections with a view to the presidential elections in October. Some 35.4 million Argentines are summoned to define with their vote the lists of candidates that will be enabled to compete in October.

More than 85,000 military personnel and security forces provide custody to the 108,107 polling stations distributed in 17,432 schools and other venues throughout the country, which will be open until 6:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT) for the electoral act.

These primary elections, mandatory both for political parties and for voters between the ages of 18 and 70, are the seventh that Argentina has held since the adoption of this system with the 2011 elections.

08:00 (11:00 GMT): Voting centers open for primary elections

The primary elections will determine the presidential elections on October 22, which will elect the president and vice president, will renew 130 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate, and will elect 43 Argentine representatives to the Mercosur Parliament ( Parlasur, legislative body of the bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay).







electoral test

In the primaries, the political forces must obtain at least 1.5% of the votes to be able to compete in the November elections.

For these primaries, a record of 27 presidential formulas have been registered, in addition to 3,782 applicants for a seat of deputy and 386 for the Senate.

Each front or political party can present in the election this Sunday more than one list of candidates to settle their internal differences with the popular vote, but they can also present themselves with a single list of unity and only seek the minimum of 1.5% of the votes to access the October elections.

The result of the primary is played in four key districts, the most populated in the country: the provinces of Buenos Aires (37% of the national census), Córdoba (8.7%) and Santa Fe (8%) and the Argentine capital ( 7.2%).

A woman waits to cast her vote during Argentina’s primary elections, at a polling station in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 13, 2023. © Reuters – Agustin Marcarian

The complexity

Simultaneously with the national ones, this Sunday primaries are held for provincial and municipal positions in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Entre Ríos and Catamarca.

There are also elections in the southern province of Santa Cruz, where provincial general elections -not primaries- are held, and in the city of Buenos Aires, where primaries are held for head of local government and legislative and communal positions but for a voting system mail different from that of the national primary, for which reason the citizens of the capital have to vote twice this Sunday.

The convergence of elections and the fact that a record number of lists of candidates have been registered make the election process complex and delays in the polling stations and the vote count are not ruled out.

From the national government, responsible for the provisional vote count that will take place on Sunday night, they have warned that the start of the dissemination of the first voting data, scheduled from 9:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Monday), it could be delayed beyond that time.

The definitive scrutiny, in charge of the electoral Justice and the only one with legal validity, will begin next Tuesday.

with EFE