And the Turkish news agency “Anatolia” published a picture of the woman who cast her vote, while her cat was standing on the ballot box, as if she was also awaiting the results of the presidential elections, which made some describe her as “the voting cat.”

Unique scenes

Other photos, published by Anadolu Agency, showed people from different walks of life who refused to cast their votes despite all the circumstances.

One of the photos showed a bride who came to the polling station, wearing a white dress and accompanied by her husband, who was wearing a classic black suit. It appears that the newlyweds celebrate their wedding on the same day as the election.

Illness is not a reason to abstain from voting, as proven by an elderly woman, who was brought by paramedics in a wheelchair to cast her vote. The woman appeared to be in a difficult health condition, as she was wearing a muzzle and could hardly move.

Today, Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections continues across Turkey between the candidates, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the Turks cast their votes in the decisive round to choose a new president for the country.

The competition is raging between the candidate of the People’s Alliance, President Erdogan, and the candidate of the opposition Nation’s Alliance, Kilicdaroglu.

Erdoğan finished the first round four percentage points ahead of Kemal Kilicdaroglu.