They have been revealed Famitsu ratings for the number 1855: an almost exclusive domain of Nintendo Switch, as often happens for the Japanese market, which features the excellent Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD: the remaster brought home four 8s, for a total of 32/40.
- Dragon Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Switch) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
- Iwakura Aria (Switch) – 7/8/8/9 [32/40]
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- MADiSON (PS5, Switch) – 8/8/6/6 [28/40]
- Run for Money: The Great Mission (Switch) – 6/7/8/7 [28/40]
The Nintendo title is indeed one of the few productions also known in the West of this list, if we exclude the horror MADiSON, which apparently arrived in Japan with a clear delay compared to its local distribution. How do you say that? Better late than never.
An amazing 2024
The release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, scheduled for tomorrow 27 June, closes the first half of a 2024 that still promises so much to Nintendo Switch owners, as recently revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct.
In fact, looking at the Nintendo Direct announcements, we find ourselves faced with this an impressive list of titles for a console that is at the end of its life cycle, and which will see the arrival of its long-awaited successor over the next year.
In fact, we will see the arrival of the unreleased The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom next September, while in November it will be the turn of Mario & Luigi: Fraternauti alla Carica, a new adventure starring the two plumber brothers.
There was no shortage of third parties either, represented by Fantasian: Neo Dimension, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and of course LEGO Horizon Adventures, the first PlayStation first party to debut on a Nintendo console.
