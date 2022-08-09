After the summer friendlies and played the first matches of the Italian Cup, we take a look at the state of form of the 20 teams of A
The countdown is almost over: after summer retreats, friendly matches and the first round of the Italian Cup, Serie A is about to start again. A few days before their league debut, how are the 20 participating teams? And most importantly, how did their preseason go? We have analyzed them individually, studying their strengths and weaknesses and assigning a numerical evaluation, referring not to absolute values but only to summer performance.
#votes #preseason #Milan #Roma #promoted #Toro #Inter #Juve #badly
Leave a Reply