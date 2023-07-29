After the scrutiny of the foreign vote on Friday, the electoral calendar continues its course so that the candidates of the main parties add support before an eventual investiture, with the practically final result. Time runs marked by the rules established in the Constitution, the Regulations of Congress and the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime. The second of the key dates, after the appointment at the polls on 23-J, was yesterday, the 28th, since the final balance still depended on the votes cast from outside Spain. The ballots deposited by the 233,688 registered in the Electoral Census of Absent Residents (CERA) —10.4% of those called to vote this way— have modified the distribution of a seat for Madrid, previously attributed to the PSOE and now harvested by the PP. The balance of the blocks of the left and the right in the lower house is tied, and Junts retains the key to the governance of the XV legislature. Although now at least the vote in favor of two of its seven deputies is needed to invest Pedro Sánchez, when before only abstention was enough. But it is not the first time that a nationalist force has in its power to decant the Government from one side or the other. The vote of the nationalists and regionalists was key in 1989 and 1993 (Felipe González), 1996 (José María Aznar), 2004 and 2008 (José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero), 2016 (Mariano Rajoy) and 2020 (Pedro Sánchez).

Parliamentarians have a period from next Monday until August 16 to present their credentials. A day later, on Thursday the 17th, the constitution session of each of the chambers will be held, which will start at 10 in the morning, and the members of the respective Boards will be appointed. One of the main positions will be that of the president of the Congress, because he, together with the King, plays a central role in the future of the investiture.

As established by the regulations, Felipe VI can start the round of contacts the next day, on August 18. But he can start the meetings when he sees fit. What is scheduled is the procedure to follow: the head of state will meet with the spokespersons of the political parties with parliamentary representation —the formation appoints their respective representatives— in reverse order of their weight in Congress. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, the force with the most votes at the 23-J polls, will be the last of the leaders to hold the meeting with the King.

After the consultations, and also without a predetermined date, Felipe VI has the power to designate a candidate for the Presidency based on the wishes expressed by the representatives of the parties. Mariano Rajoy declined the offer of Felipe VI in 2016 considering that his investiture was not viable. But Feijóo has already expressed his intention to present himself as a candidate, although when the time comes he has not obtained the necessary support, as is also requested by both the barons and other popular leaders.

According to the statements of the representatives of the main parties, throughout this week, the least possible scenario at this time is that Feijóo could be sworn in, after the refusal of the PNV and the refusal of the PSOE to come to terms with the PP. The other option is that the acting president and socialist candidate, Pedro Sánchez, get the two votes in favor of Junts to be sworn in, since he already has the predisposition of the rest of the parties, excluding Vox and PP. The Socialists have slowed down the negotiations for now, although they hope to govern. From the Popular Party, the main criticism of this eventual sum is that Sánchez would rely on nationalist parties such as ERC and EH Bildu, in addition to seeking an agreement with Junts, led by the fugitive Carles Puigdemont —the popular censor.

Since the restoration of democracy, 14 legislatures have been registered, but not all the candidates achieved an absolute majority in the first round, and on several occasions a second session had to be held, for which only a simple majority is required. EL PAÍS has compiled this data and has concluded that in seven of the investitures materialized, the support of the nationalists and regionalists, either as a vote in favor or abstention, was key to forming a sufficient majority —excluding Pedro Sánchez’s motion of no confidence in Mariano Rajoy in 2018—. In 1989, Felipe González received the votes in favor of Agrupaciones Independientes de Canarias (AIC); in 1993, Felipe González, those of CiU and PNV; in 1996, it was José María Aznar who brought together the yeses of CiU, PNV and also of the Canary Islands Coalition (CC); in 2004, ERC, BNG, CC and Chunta Aragonesista (CHA) voted in favor of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; in 2008, CiU, PNV, BNG and Nafarroa Bai also abstained with the former socialist president; in 2016, Rajoy obtained the votes in favor of UPN, CC and Foro Asturias; and in 2020, Sánchez garnered the vote in favor of PNV, Compromís, Nueva Canarias, BNG, Teruel Existe, and the abstentions of ERC and EH Bildu.

On other occasions, the nationalist parties have also abstained or have voted in favour, but their vote was not decisive for the final result. For the new XV legislature, the two votes in favor of Junts would be mandatory according to the scenario described. Once the King designates the candidate, there is also no set date to set his investiture. When the day of the session is decided, the proposed candidate, predictably Feijóo or Sánchez, will need an absolute majority of the upper house. In the event that the proposed candidate does not obtain the support of an absolute majority, he should submit to the second one 48 hours later, in which a simple majority would suffice. If, after a period of two months from the first investiture vote, no candidate obtains the confidence of Congress, the King will dissolve both Chambers and call new elections with the endorsement of the president of Congress, 47 days later. In this case, and according to the planned calendar, the electoral repetition would be around December.