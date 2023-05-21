Aspasia, 21 years old: «I don’t know anyone from my generation who is happy with the party they are going to vote for in these elections. And that as long as they do not opt ​​for abstention. In the end you have to stay with the least bad or with the one you think might best solve your problems and those of your family. Aspasia she comes from an island in the Aegean and lives in Athens, where she studies Political Science. Despite her interest in the matter, she does not hide the boredom generated by the parties in her country, whom she considers responsible for the difficult situation in which Greece finds itself. “I will vote for Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” she confesses with little conviction when asked what her choice will be at the polls. She is referring to the outgoing prime minister and leader of the centre-right New Democracy party, the overwhelming favorite in today’s general election. The polls, however, predict that it will be difficult for her to achieve an absolute majority, which is why she is betting on a repetition of the elections at the beginning of July.

«Mitsotakis has done many things that I didn’t like, but with Tsipras my parents couldn’t take it anymore. They were very difficult years. They have a business and they suffered with such high taxes”, remembers Aspasia. She is echoed by her partner Danae, 23, who calls the tax pressure for self-employed workers “super high” during the previous government led by Alexis Tsipras (2015-2019), candidate of the leftist Syriza party. Like so many other young Hellenes, she Danae has stopped trusting that her country can offer her a future and she is resigned to the idea of ​​having to emigrate when she finishes her university studies. «Greece is a very beautiful nation, but only to come on vacation. I have spent my whole life in Athens, I was born and raised here. But I will have to look for a job in London, New York, Helsinki or Amsterdam. I would like to live in a place that is cleaner and more orderly and that offers me more opportunities.”

Danae’s expectations are the majority among the members of the new Hellenic generations. According to a survey conducted last year by the Dianeosis think tank, 77% of Greeks between the ages of 17 and 24 are willing to go to other countries to find a better-paid job. Also in the upper age group, between 25 and 39 years, the percentage is very high: 71.9%. «They are generations that have lived their childhood, adolescence and early youth in the midst of a continuous crisis. First there was the debt problem with the successive bailouts. They were dramatic years with huge cuts. When this situation began to be overcome in 2019, the pandemic arrived. And last year, at the moment when it seemed that we were finally returning to a calm situation as the coronavirus subsided, the war in Ukraine broke out and prices skyrocketed. Young Greeks don’t know what it’s like to live in a situation of stability or prosperity,” explains Nick Malkoutzis, director of the Macropolis political and economic analysis portal.

Growing up in a permanent crisis situation leaves deep scars. “Of course it affects you psychologically,” admits Aspasia. We don’t know what will happen to our future, if we will be able to achieve job stability and how much money we will earn. That creates a lot of stress.” Her friends and classmates agree when she explains that the young Hellenes do not trust the possibilities of their country to offer them a good quality of life. “We know that we can only count on ourselves and our families. We are not in a strong nation that supports us.” Petros, an Athenian who survives thanks to precarious and temporary jobs with which he earns just over 500 euros a month, confirms that for years the idea that you have to leave the country to carve out a future has prevailed: «If your parents They are not rich nor can they plug you into a good job, the best thing you can do is study languages ​​to find a life abroad ».

Katerin, 22, even assures that on the small island where she comes from “half the people” think it is “useless” to study because in the end her future does not depend on training, but on the contacts her family or community. “I know it sounds like a conspiracy theory, but this is how this country works. It is the same families that control politics and the economy and, if you get along badly with those in charge, you pay for it. On my island, which is mostly left-wing, we were left without a ferry for a month because the population was not favorable to Mitsotakis.

Katerin says that this weariness has led her to decide to vote blank, if she finally chooses to go to the polling station and does not stay at home. He also has a strong dislike for politicians Panos, 20, who dreams of being a diplomat. «Our generation feels that almost all the parties have been incapable of governing and of getting the country to rise. This explains why in the 2019 elections there was more than 40% abstention, a percentage similar to what I think there will also be now », he says.

To try to involve the younger generation in politics, Greece allows young people who turn 17 within a year to vote. In this way, 440,000 voters between the ages of 17 and 21 will participate for the first time in elections. “It’s a good idea, but the problem is that we don’t get enough information about politics at school. We are basically influenced by our families and by what we hear around us,” says Elena, who is hesitating between choosing the Syriza ballot or that of Mera25, the leftist party led by the well-known economist Yanis Varoufakis. What she is sure of is that she is not going to vote for Mitsotakis.

The rail accident



The outgoing prime minister tries to seduce the new generations and encourage young emigrants to return, citing the decline in unemployment levels. That of those under 24 years old is at 24%, compared to 40% four years ago, while the general stands at 10%, half that at the beginning of the legislature. “The problem is that when you go beyond the numbers and look in detail, you see that many of these jobs are only in the tourism and hospitality sector, they are temporary and low paid,” Malkoutzis warns. “We cannot be surprised that the youth do not see prospects for the future to continue living here and think about leaving the country.”

For this expert, the mistreatment that Greece dispenses to its young people is symbolized by the railway accident near the city of Larisa (north) last February, in which 57 people died, mostly university students. That incident led to serious protests that forced Mitsotakis to delay the calling of the elections for a month.

“The older people, who are the ones who control power, do not think about the new generations, who are the ones who mainly take the trains because they are cheap,” warns the director of Macropolis. “The lack of investment in the rail network is symptomatic of the lack of interest. For years no investment was made in security, in signals, in personnel or in modernizing anything. And it is the young people who have ended up paying for it.