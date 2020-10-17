The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

FC Barcelona has finally sent this Thursday to the Generalitat of Catalonia the protocol so that the vote of no-confidence can be held against the board chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu on November 1 and 2. Now it will be the General Secretariat of l’Esport which will transfer the document to the Procicat, the body that centralizes the management of the pandemic together with the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat, so that it can rule on the viability or not of the vote given the latest sanitary measures that have been taken to combat covid-19.

The General Secretary of Sport of the Generalitat, Gerard Figueras, has admitted that the vote could be postponed, an opinion that differs from that issued last week when the risk situation that Catalonia is experiencing today was not foreseen. Some sources from the Generalitat assured that they would study the possibility of postponing the vote in the event that Barça requested it. “No one is aware that the situation will be linked to the evolution of the pandemic and, above all, to measures to reduce mobility,” said Figueras.

The referendum will hardly be possible “if it involves crowding and is not staggered,” said the Secretary of Health, Josep Maria Argimon. Barcelona, ​​which has already postponed the Members’ Assembly scheduled for October 25, sent the protocol last Tuesday so that the public could access the Camp Nou and Palau Blaugrana in the next appointments. The Generalitat has for the moment refused to open the doors to fans in the match that Barça will play against Ferencvaros on Tuesday in the return of the Champions League.

Barça’s protocol on the vote of no confidence foresees that more than 100,000 members will be called to the polls and the rules of social distance and protection must be complied with to avoid the contagion of covid-19. The Barça club proposes that the process be decentralized and that it be possible to vote in different parts of the Catalan capitals and in different provinces of Spain. It also opts for an electoral shift in two days, Sunday 1 and Monday 2, a holiday and a work day, “to facilitate the participation and reconciliation of partners with their work and family obligations.” If held on those dates, the referendum would take place after Barcelona-Real Madrid (Saturday 24) and Juventus-Barcelona (Wednesday 28), and coinciding with the league day in which the Barça team visits Alavés in the League (date not defined ).

After validating 19,532 signatures, 91.4% of those presented, the motion of censure will need two-thirds of the votes cast in those two days to get ahead and provoke the departure of Bartomeu.