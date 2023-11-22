Russian specialists are developing a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the “flying wing” type. This was reported on November 23 at the Vostok design bureau.

The UAV will serve for reconnaissance, artillery fire adjustment, and communications relay, including for the new Scalpel strike platform.

“We are developing a “flying wing” type device with a wingspan of about 3 m. Testing is planned to begin before the end of February 2024. The drone will be intended for reconnaissance and communications relay, including for the new Scalpel strike platform. In addition, it will be used for objective control <...> and adjustment of artillery fire,” the design bureau cites a statement TASS.

It is noted that the device can stay in the air for up to 6 hours, and its maximum flight range is 100 km.

The design bureau indicated that the drone can be used not only for the needs of a special military operation (SVO), but also for the oil and gas industry of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and wherever long-term surveillance and video recording are required.

It is clarified that the drone will be low in cost compared to existing analogues.

“The main mission of our design bureau is to make aircraft-type devices accessible,” the organization summed up.

Earlier, on November 18, the Vostok design bureau reported that units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Northern Military District zone had adopted the new Scalpel loitering munition. This is a budget analogue of the Russian kamikaze drone Lancet. The main differences between the Vostok development and the ZALA model are the camera and target acquisition system. It is noted that due to savings, “Scalpel” is inferior to “Lancet” in a number of characteristics.