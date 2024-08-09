Governor Gusev: Danger of UAV attack declared in Voronezh Region

In the Voronezh region, a danger of attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been declared. This was reported in Telegram-channel of the governor of the Russian region Alexander Gusev.

“Please remain calm. Air defense forces are at the ready. Watch for further notifications from the regional government or the Russian Emergencies Ministry,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that on the night of August 8-9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to strike seven regions of Russia with drones and unmanned boats.

The agency’s representatives specified that the air defense systems on duty shot down 26 drones over the Belgorod region, 19 over the Lipetsk region, 7 over the Kursk region, 5 over the Bryansk region, 4 over the Voronezh region, 1 over the Oryol region, 5 over Crimea, and another 8 over the Black Sea.