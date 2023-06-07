Here you see the new Volvo EX30. What makes him so exciting? Well, that it is full of superlatives. Ready for? It is the smallest electric Volvo to date and the smallest SUV of the brand. In addition, it accelerates the fastest and has the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo ever built. No, the EX30 is not just another XC40.

The looks are also a bit different. For example, look for the grille on the front. Indeed, there isn’t really one. Instead, there is a stripe behind the badge imitating the Volvo logo. What remains the same is the tactic of giving a white car a black roof to make it look a bit lower and narrower. Yet this does not make the EX30 look aggressive or sporty. From different angles and positions we even think it’s pretty cute. And doesn’t it also look a bit like an Audi A2?

Specifications of the Volvo EX30

The new Volvo will soon be available with one or two electric motors. The strongest version is the Twin Motor Performance. This version has 428 hp and shoots from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds. This makes it faster than the fastest Polestar (The Polestar 4 accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds). The single engine version produces 276 hp and does the same sprint in 5.5 seconds. Still enough to keep up with the new Civic Type R.

The EX30 is therefore both the fastest Volvo ever and the greenest. This sustainability is partly due to the fact that 17 percent of the steel is recycled. A quarter of the aluminum parts are reused. In addition, you can choose floor mats that were once plastic bottles. The brand even claims that there is no other car that emits less CO2 in the first 200,000 kilometers.

Range of the EX30

You determine how much driving range your Volvo has, depending on the brand. Volvo would like you to choose a battery pack that suits your car use. The entry-level model gets a 51 kWh battery and the version with two motors a 64 kWh. That should get you 480 kilometers away. You can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes.

The price of the Volvo EX30 is not very high

You didn’t expect that, did you? Certainly not after the unveiling of the one-tonne Volvo EX90. You pay about a third of it for this Volvo. The brand says that the price starts at 36,795 euros in the Netherlands. You can also purchase a subscription for 599 euros per month. You can order the Volvo EX30 from next year. Production starts a year later.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country

At the end of the presentation, Volvo has another surprise for all of us. A Cross Country version of the EX30 will also be available next year. The Swedish car brand uses ‘the long history of Cross Country’ for this. That car is for “customers who want a little more adventure with their car,” says the brand.