The Volvo dealer network will close the year with a profitability of 2.5%, which is more than one percentage point above the average for the sector in Spain. A very positive fact that occurs in an environment of falling registrations in Spain. This good result, according to

Jose Maria Galofre, CEO of Volvo Car, is a consequence of the new policies that began to be implemented in the company four years ago. A work system based on data analysis that has resulted in the registration of 12,500 Volvo cars in 2022, which means having a 1.5% share of the total Spanish market. Galofré’s forecast for next year is to significantly improve results, with forecast sales of 15,000 cars.

The analysis of the data led Volvo Car Spain to begin a process of centralizing management four years ago, so that the customer became the center of everything, not only in purchasing and financing, but also in after-sales service.

«We did an analysis to find out why customers stop going to the official workshop after the sixth year. We start from the basis that high satisfaction is synonymous with loyalty. What the client wants is that the repair time is the shortest. So we focused on reducing waiting times by changing the management of the appointment.

The next step was to change the perception of price. We made a national program where based on loyalty you would have a reward, as the airlines do. We created a loyalty program that earns discounts and services, and that increase as the years go by”, explains the CEO of Volvo Car.

Galofré qualifies that during the study they observed that the biggest discounts to customers were made to friends and those who protested the most, “so we created a Volvo loyalty program at a national level to unify them.” From there they focused on shortening service times. From this study the Volvo application was born in which the App itself anticipates the needs, notifying the owner of the elements that they have to check and what parts they have to change. From there, it is the client who chooses which workshop in Spain he wants to go to, what he is going to do. From there the application gives you an immediate appointment.

Having resolved the problem of attention in the after-sales service, the CEO of Volvo Car points out that they decided to take the next step in sales. They created a centralized sales system on the Volvo website to which all requests arrive and an appointment is assigned to attend to the client in less than an hour.

In a new twist, Galofré points out that this month they have already begun to manage the stock at a national level to avoid requests for models that may exist in any of the Spanish dealers. In the event that there were none in all of Spain, the model is requested from Sweden. This means that delivery delays are a maximum of 40 days, explains the manager of the Swedish brand in his annual meeting with the media. These measures have also had an impact on increasing customer loyalty, which has gone from 30% loyalty to 60%.

Of the 12,500 vehicles registered in 2022, 40% have been for renting. “This formula -explains Galofré- ensures the renewal of models every three years and we achieve secure loyalty, because the renting renewal ratio is 44% and the goal is to exceed 50%”. In Spain, the rate of electric models sold is 3.66% and that of plug-in hybrid models is 6%. Some data that in the case of Volvo is a share of 18% of pure electric and 32% of plug-in hybrids, according to the manager of the Swedish automobile company.