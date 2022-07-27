This is the beautiful and moving story of a 12 year old dog rescued and adopted by a veteran, who could not remain indifferent to his request for help. A beautiful story with a happy ending that demonstrates how there are still good-hearted people out there ready to make gestures of pure goodness.

Photo source from SPCA Cincinnati’s Facebook

Trudy is a 12-year-old mestizo saved just in time, who has quickly found a new forever home, where he can spend the last years of his life granted on this earth. SPCA Cincinnatiin the United States of America, says that a local air force veteran, Robert Ingguls, known for his big heart, welcomed him with enthusiasm last May.

Two months ago, the SPCA reported taking in 14 dogs, who lived with a woman in a trailer until she could no longer care for them.

Teresa Fox, chief dog keeper for the Clermont County Animal Shelter, explains that the woman was trying to do the right thing after the death of her daughter, who had left too many dogs in foster care. And in the end she didn’t take it anymore.

Among these creatures was also a 12-year-old dog, Trudy. For him, finding a new home forever, given his age, was not easy. But Mr. Ingguls, learning of his story, saved him. After fighting to save his former elementary school – Southgate Street School.

Photo source from SPCA Cincinnati’s Facebook

12 year old dog rescued and adopted by a man with a heart of gold

For all you have done for our nation and our refuge this afternoon, thank you Mr. Ingguls!

This is the post of thanks from SPCA Cincinnati to tell that there are many good-hearted people out there ready to always lend a hand when needed.