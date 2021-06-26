Thanks to the birthday party that the volunteers organized for him, Sammy was able to find a home

Birthday is the special day for everyone who has a birthday, even if it is a pet. The kitten Sammy, residing in an Ohio retreat, recently accomplished the beauty of 19 years. The volunteers, to celebrate him, organized for him the best birthday party ever, especially for how it turned out.

The life of this fantastic white cat has been a lot long and also full of love. He lived with his father all his life in a comfortable home.

Unfortunately, the years go by for everyone and Sammy’s dad, at one point, was forced to move to a nursing home for the elderly, where however they did not accept animals.

The cat ended up in the structure of Cincinnati Animal Care. For a few weeks he made himself known for the sweet cat he was, but unfortunately he had not yet received no application for adoption. For people who were interested in taking an animal he was too old and in the end they always pulled back.

But Sammy had won the hearts of all the staff of the refuge. He loved cuddling and sleeping on people’s lap. He wanted caresses and in turn he wanted to give them. All characteristics that convinced the volunteers to do something special for him.

Sammy’s birthday party

On the occasion of his 19th birthday, the volunteers organized a party really phantasmagoric for the cat. Complete with cake, swags and a funny shiny hat.

It was a very special day for Sammy and the rescuers also took a lot photo to then publish them on their social profiles. In the caption, they told his story and urged anyone to come forward to adopt him.

The idea worked great! Although Sammy was old, his health was pretty good and one loving family has come forward to adopt it.

Not only. All those who they didn’t arrive in time to adopt the cat, they had the opportunity to get to know other cats structure and adopt them.

In short, even if only Sammy made the years, in the end many other kittens also received the best gift of all: a family ready to welcome them and give them all the love they deserve.