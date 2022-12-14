Family photo of the winners at the Voluntary Commitment gala, with the authorities. / A. GIL / AGM

CR CARTAGENA. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 08:17



A long history helping the most vulnerable and contributing to the progress of Cartagena society without leaving anyone behind joins the paths of Alberto Nadal and the Casa del Niño de San Vicente de Paul group, distinguished this Tuesday in the fourteenth edition of the Voluntary Commitment award awarded by the Cartagena City Council to recognize the work of this group and their selfless work.

Alberto Nadal Galán was awarded in the individual modality for his work as a volunteer at Ápices Salud Mental Cartagena, which has various services to improve the quality of life of its users, such as a day center and sheltered housing. Thanks to his knowledge as an expert hiker, he has organized routes and activities with all users of the entity, favoring the rehabilitation and integration of people with mental health problems.

The San Vicente de Paul Charity Association-Casa del Niño Group, made up solely of volunteers, received the award in the collective modality. The association launched the Breastfeeding Project 25 years ago, which has cared for more than 2,500 babies and their families during the first twenty months of their lives, promoting their nutrition and offering social support and skills education to families.

The twenty-three young people from Cartagena Libre de Rumors receive a special mention in recognition of their work



Finally, a special mention was given to the volunteer group of the Cartagena Libre de Rumores initiative, made up of 23 young people between the ages of 17 and 30. With the initiatives developed in the area of ​​anti-rumours, they promote a city open to cultural diversity, promoting the improvement of coexistence and social cohesion.

The Volunteer Commitment award gala took place this Tuesday at the Fundación Mediterráneo, on Calle Mayor.