“There was no body”, the story of a person who entered the farmhouse after the disappearance of Andreea Rabciuc

The volunteer who entered the farmhouse after the disappearance of is speaking Andreea Rabciuc. He had searched the ruined building and now says, with certainty, that there was no body within those walls. Yet, a few days ago the owners found human remains. Was the 26-year-old taken there later after the searches and after the crime? We are now looking for an answer. The news was reported by Fanpage.it.

In that farmhouse where Andreea Rabciuc's body was found there was no body at the time of her disappearance, I saw it everywhere.

The young man explained that he participated as a volunteer during the searches, after the disappearance of Andreea Rabciuc. He had also entered that farmhouse, he had looked carefully. There the girl's body was not there.

Who saw it on the case of Andreea Rabciuc

This would be the same person interviewed during the TV program Who has seen. He had gone with other people to the place because the newspapers in those days talked about a party and they were looking for clues. They had also shot a video, then published on the platforms with the title “the house of horrors”. Video later removed after the owner's anger, who had threatened to report them for breaking into one Private property.

We were looking for signs of a party. We even saw in the corners and upstairs that it was shaky. It was the only farmhouse in the area and we headed there because at the time it was said that he had attended a rave. We entered the brown door part and there was nothing. I checked with my cell phone and there was nothing.

Prior to that video, the owners had reported a broken window. Someone from the civil protection had gone to the site for an inspection. It therefore remains to be understood who carried out this site inspection and whether or not they entered the farmhouse to check. It is not yet clear what happened in those days, during the searches for Andreea Rabciuc.