Volunteers also cry when faced with stories so moving that it is absolutely impossible to hold back the tears. As did the protagonist of our story today, a volunteer crying for a dog in the shelter that has touched the deepest strings of his heart. How did her story turn out?

Photo source from Facebook of Tierschutz Berlin

Sir James he was happy to see the dog sitter he loved coming through the door. He was always there to give him some comfort after he was abandoned. But the last time he opened that time, the dog didn’t know that this would be the last visit from the man he loved so much.

Sir James had been living in a Berlin animal shelter for three years. The large dog was loved by all the volunteers for his lovely character. And no one could understand the fact that no requests for adoption were coming for him. He was now one of the family.

The volunteer who visited him often had created a very deep bond with Sir James. He couldn’t wait to see him enter the door, because he took him for a walk and gave him lots of cuddles. How nice it was to play with him.

One day the volunteer went to see Sir James as usual, but this time he had bad news. He was old, sick, and the shelter staff made the heartbreaking decision to get him to Rainbow Bridge to alleviate his health.

Photo source from Pixabay

Volunteer cries for a dog in the shelter, he has to say goodbye forever

In order to be with him until the end, that volunteer took a day off, so as to spend it with Sir James.

When she closed her eyes forever, at least she had a person next to her that she loved more than anyone else in the world.