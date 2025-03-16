The so -called ‘Volunteer Coalition’driven by the United Kingdom and France to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, has passed a “Operational Phase”after the 26 countries that make it up – among them Spain – as well as the EU and NATO, have agreed to maintain the pressure on Russia to force the leader of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister, Keir StarmerConvocant of the Virtual Summit carried out this Saturday, has asked allied leaders go to “action” and “new commitments” in terms of defense and security for Ukraine and Europe in general.

At the end of the telematic meeting, Starmer has announced that the Military bosses From the countries participating in this video call they will meet this next week in the United Kingdom to advance the plans of a possible deployment of troops on Ukrainian soil. “We have agreed launch strong and robust plans That they support a peace agreement and guarantee the future security of Ukraine, “said the Labor leader.

“We will reinforce the defenses and armed forces of Ukraine and be Ready to deploy ourselves as ‘Volunteer Coalition’ To help protect Ukraine by land, sea and air, “said Starmer.

For now, the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonihas already made it clear that his government does not contemplate authorizing the deployment of Italian military in a possible peace force for Ukraine. Meloni, one of Donald Trump’s main allies in Europe, has finally participated in the Telematics Summit with other European leaders, and has highlighted in a statement the need to work for “a fair and lasting peace” in Ukraine. However, he has also taken the opportunity to reiterate that “It is not expected” that Italian troops can participate “In an eventual military force on the land,” as they intend to the United Kingdom and France.

For his part, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also present at the videoconference with Starmer, has not advanced what Spain will do In this sense, while representatives of the European Union as the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has limited himself to indicating that the EU will continue “Promoting defense spending” and “will support the strengthening of Ukraine and its armed forces continuing with our porcupine strategy”, which goes to assemble kyiv so much that is indigestible to any attack.





In order for Starmer’s plan to be carried out, it is essential that Russia accept the High 30 -day fire raised by the US and accepted by Ukraine, which Putin has only put conditions. “It does not give the impression of wanting peace sincerely,” said French president Emmanuel Macron, after the meeting this Saturday.

In this sense, both Macron and Starmer and other participants in the telephone meeting have agreed collectively increase the pressure on Russia and the sanctions and restrictions on its economy – like financial asset freezing – to “weaken” Putin and force him to sit at the negotiating table. “Sooner or later, Putin will have to sit at the table. So this is the time: that weapons cease, which definitely cease barbaric attacks against Ukraine and we remember a stop the fire already,” Starmer placed at a press conference.

“It is time to establish a dialogue about a Mechanism for managing and monitoring a complete fire And commit to serious negotiations, not only towards a pause, but to achieve lasting peace backed by strong security agreements through the coalition of volunteers, “he added.

As the Premier British, The ball is now on Russia’s roof And, while Ukraine has shown that he is on the part of La Paz by committing to a high fire of 30 days, Putin is trying to delay the end of the conflict by demanding a “thorough study” before giving green light to the agreement, already approved by Ukraine and the United States.

Regarding the US government, Starmer has also said that he is in narrow and daily contact with the US about the development of peace negotiations and has been convinced that US President Donald Trump is “is”absolutely committed to the lasting peace that Ukraine needs And everything you are doing is oriented to that end. “