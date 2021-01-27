Since the launch of the fast payment system (FPS) of the Central Bank exactly two years ago, on January 28, 2019, Russians have made 139 million transfers worth about 1 trillion rubles, the Bank of Russia told Izvestia.

The regulator stressed that in 2020 these indicators increased by 18 and 14 times, respectively. According to the Central Bank, the share of transfers through the SBP in the total number of interbank transfers of individuals increased from 1.4% to 15%, and the number of users reached 15 million.

The constant growth of indicators speaks of the demand for the system among consumers and an increase in interest from citizens and businesses to its functionality, the Central Bank said.

According to the National Payment Card System, which acts as the clearing center of the SBP, 211 financial organizations are connected to the service.

The fast payment system allows customers to transfer money by phone number to accounts in different banks. From May 1, 2020, the commission for transferring funds in an amount below 100 thousand rubles per month is zero.

