The amount of funds from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) in April increased by 23 billion rubles. This was announced on Thursday, May 6, by the Russian Ministry of Finance.

It is noted that the total amount of funds amounted to 13.825 trillion rubles, or 12% of GDP projected for 2021.

“The total income from the placement of the Fund’s funds in authorized financial assets, excluding funds in accounts with the Bank of Russia, in 2021 amounted to 6,305.8 million rubles, which is equivalent to $ 84.4 million,” the statement said. Online departments.

At the same time, the volume of the liquid part of the NWF as of May 1, 2021 amounted to 7.5% of GDP. The amount equates to 8.661 trillion rubles ($ 116.435 billion).

In addition, in the message of the department, the values ​​of investments in debt obligations of foreign states are also given. They amounted to $ 3 billion (more than 21 billion rubles).

Earlier, on April 12, it was reported that in January-March 2021 the volume of income received amounted to 5,299,173.8 million rubles, or 28.2% of the total volume of federal budget revenues. It was noted that as of January 1, the total amount of the National Wealth Fund in ruble terms amounted to 13,545,663 million rubles.