Izvestia: About 1.1 million links with pirated content were blocked in Russia

Roskomnadzor blocked about 1.1 million links with pirated content – a year earlier there were 458 thousand. About it write “News”.

The department reported that during the entire period of the anti-piracy memorandum, about 178 million links were removed from search results. It is noted that there is currently no administrative liability established for resource owners for refusing to remove objects of copyright and related rights.

According to the president of the Russian Shield anti-piracy association, Yuri Zlobin, if the copyright holder himself does not protect his content from piracy, then no one is obliged to do this for him.

In the summer, the share of piracy in the gaming industry in Russia rose to a record level.