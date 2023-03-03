Since the launch of the preferential mortgage program in April 2020, more than 1 million Russian families have taken advantage of it. The amount of loans issued reached 3.5 trillion rubles. This was reported in the state company DOM.RF, which acts as the operator of the program.

They noted that preferential mortgages are most popular in Moscow and St. Petersburg: in total, 120.1 thousand and 94.8 thousand loans were issued in the Russian capitals, respectively. Next come the Moscow Region (91.8 thousand loans), the Krasnodar Territory (65.9 thousand) and the Sverdlovsk Region (42 thousand).

“Preferential mortgages for new buildings during difficult periods for the construction industry helped the state to solve the priority task of improving the living conditions of citizens. It significantly supported the market last year, during a period of sharp growth in market rates and general uncertainty, created the conditions for maintaining demand and launching new projects by developers. According to our estimates, in 2023, about 215,000 families will be able to take advantage of this state support measure. Over the first two months of this year, more than 28,000 families have already taken out loans, and if we take all the state programs operated by DOM.RF, then we are talking about 100,000 families that will be able to solve the housing problem, ”said the CEO of DOM. .RF Vitaly Mutko.

According to Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, subsidized mortgages are an effective mechanism for the country’s economic growth. As the politician explained, it is also advisable to consider the issue of creating mechanisms that would allow monitoring the quality of the borrower’s performance of its obligations under loan agreements and responding to the borrower’s difficulties in a timely manner.