The volume of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to European consumers via the Yamal-Europe pipeline has been declining for the fourth day – the order for Friday is already 70 million cubic meters. m. This is evidenced by the data of the “GTS Operator of Ukraine” on February 4.

On February 1, there was an application for the transit of 107 million cubic meters. m of gas, the next day – by 91 million cubic meters and on February 3 – by 82 million cubic meters.

In January, the transit of blue fuel from Russia through Ukraine averaged 54 million cubic meters. m per day – the minimum was 43 million cubic meters and the maximum was 74 million cubic meters per day, which is two times less than stipulated by the long-term contract.

These GSA Platform data indicate that direct – from east to west – the capacity of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline remains unclaimed by Gazprom (according to the results of the evening and night booking sessions).

News about the flow of new volumes of gas from Russia to Europe affect prices in the European region, and prices affect further applications for the supply of imported gas. According to the London Stock Exchange ICE, gas trading at the Dutch TTF hub, Europe’s benchmark platform, closed on February 3 at $937 per thousand cubic meters. m after $884 on February 2. As of 11:35 Moscow time on February 4, the cost of gas at this hub has grown to $955 per thousand cubic meters.

January 12 agency Bloomberg reported that the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, blamed Gazprom for the energy crisis in Europe. He believes that the company can increase supplies to Europe by at least a third, but allegedly does not do this, which creates tension in the energy market of the region.

The official representative of “Gazprom” Sergei Kupriyanov called accusations against Russia and “Gazprom” in the shortage of gas to the European market are absolutely groundless, unacceptable and untrue.

As early as December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Gazprom had not booked the pumping through the Yamal-Europe, because the contractors and companies that buy gas along this route had not put up bids for the purchase. He also suggested that the gas returned by the reverse from Germany to Poland later goes to Ukraine.